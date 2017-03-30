ACM awards in Las Vegas surrounded by parties

Posted 

Kelsea Ballerini performs at the CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 9, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

FILE - In this April 30, 2016, file photo, Miranda Lambert performs during the 2016 iHeartRadio Country Festival in Austin, Texas. Keith Urban leads nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards with seven nominations as both artist and producer for his record “Ripcord.” The nominations were announced Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, on “CBS This Morning.” Lambert has six nods, including female vocalist of the year, a category in which she holds a record seven consecutive wins. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Keith Urban performs “Wasted Time” at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Tim McGraw performs “Humble and Kind” at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Kelsey Ballerini performs at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Tim McGraw performs “Humble and Kind” at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Carrie Underwood performs “Church Bells” at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Tim McGraw performs “Humble and Kind” at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, hosts for the second consecutive year of THE 52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. The ACM AwardsÃÂ® will be broadcast LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ÃÂ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Kelsea Ballerini performs during the first day of the American Country Music's &quot;Party for a Cause,&quot; event at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Friday, April 1, 2016 in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

American Country Music's &quot;Party for a Cause,&quot; event at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Kelsea Ballerini performs &quot;Peter Pan&quot; at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Brett Eldredge fans cheer as he performs during the last day of the American Country Music's &quot;Party for a Cause,&quot; event at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Brett Eldredge performs during the last day of the American Country Music's &quot;Party for a Cause,&quot; event at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Kelsea Ballerini performs "Love Me Like You Mean It" during the first day of the American Country Music's "Party for a Cause," event at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Friday, April 1, 2016 in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

By Mike Weatherford
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Last time around, Kelsea Ballerini was a sprinter on Nashville’s fast track, and she felt more like a stranger at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

“I definitely feel more comfortable this year than I did last year, because I’ll know people more,” she says of Sunday’s awards show, where she is both a performer and double nominee. “It makes a big difference to have friends rather than walking to your room going, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know anyone.’ ”

The 23-year-old nominee for female vocalist of the year will have a hard time avoiding her fellow country stars this year. ACM weekend takes a big leap beyond Sunday’s annual TV broadcast from T-Mobile Arena, with more than 85 performers set for 18 live shows around town.

Ballerini sings Saturday in The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, one of the events staged under the banner of Party for a Cause, raising money for the academy’s umbrella charity, Lifting Lives.

PARTY WITHOUT A PAUSE

The musical parties will be spread among 13 venues, from proper concert halls to a shopping center parking lot and three casino swimming pools, and scattered from the Strip to Red Rock Resort.

“It’s really fun how the diversity of what we planned worked out,” says Erick Long, who oversees operations and events for the Academy.

If it’s all about the party, you can wade into one with poolside plays by Florida Georgia Line at Mandalay Beach or Old Dominion at the Flamingo.

If you’re serious about the craft of country music — maybe a songwriter yourself — there’s the Songwriter Showcase at the Palms, which pairs stars such as Dierks Bentley with the writers of their hits.

“The awards show sells so well to the (country music) industry, and pretty quickly,” Long says. “But it is a little bit of different crowd that goes to these other events. They know all the stars are in town, so we have tens of thousands of people who come to Vegas just for the events, and that’s evidenced by all these venues filling up.”

This year’s peripheral concerts are almost the polar opposite of last year’s strategy, which centralized at one outdoor site.

The new plan offers a variety of locations and price points but “turned into a little bit of a logistical challenge,” Long admits. “On Saturday night we have three events at the same time. And doing it for charity, we’re trying to be lean (with our staff) so that’s a little bit of a challenge.”

But artists are already asking for tickets to events beyond those they are taking part in, he says. And for new or midlevel performers, “I can give them a stipend to get them out here to the awards show that their labels or managers wouldn’t be able to afford (when they aren’t on tour),” Long says. Those acts get to walk the red carpet and attend the awards and in turn “play one or two of these events. It kind of benefits both.”

STAR TRAJECTORY

Cut yourself some slack if you’re hanging out at the tailgate party outside Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square on Saturday, and you know William Michael Morgan less by name than when he starts to sing “I Met a Girl.”

The ACMs always run at the speed of Nashville. Last year, Ballerini found herself nominated as best new female vocalist and best female vocalist.

She had to settle for the new female vocalist honor; Miranda Lambert won female vocalist. Ballerini again faces Lambert and Carrie Underwood, which amazes her.

“I wouldn’t even know what it looks like to be a female artist without Carrie and Miranda,” she says. “I grew up with them on the radio.”

Maren Morris is “obviously killing it so hard right now,” she adds, and Kacey Musgraves “I think is the best songwriter in the format. I think it’s really cool to be in that category with them.”

But it’s Ballerini who is setting records. She scored three consecutive No. 1 country hits from her debut album, something no female singer had done since Wynonna Judd in 1992.

She will perform a fourth single, “Yeah Boy,” on Sunday’s show but says that’s it for singles from “The First Time.” Her second album is half done, and “I’m already way more proud of the music I’m going to be putting out later this year than I ever have been,” she says.

“I just feel like I’ve really gotten to discover myself more as a songwriter, and I think that’s really gonna show through on this next album,” she adds. “There is pressure, but I think as long as I feel like I’ve put out something I’m proud of, I can rest easy in that. The rest is kind of not really up to me. It’s up to other people, and I can’t focus too much on that. I just have to put out something I’m really proud of.”

Last year, Ballerini showered off the dust from shooting a video at the dry lake bed near Jean and headed straight to the Britney Spears show — “artist to fan,” she says.

The new album will continue her blend of country and pop that’s become so seamless in the Spotify age. “I’ve always been really open about that pop flair in my music,” she says. “Radio’s really embraced that, and so it made me a lot more bold on this record to really own that country-pop lane.”

Contact him at mweatherford@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Mikeweatherford on Twitter.

ACM nominees

Here are the nominees in the top categories for Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena:

Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban

Male vocalist of the year: Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban

Female vocalist of the year: Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood

Vocal duo of the year: Big & Rich, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Maddie & Tae

Vocal group of the year: Eli Young Band, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts

Album of the year: "Black," Dierks Bentley; "Dig Your Roots," Florida Georgia Line; "HERO," Maren Morris; "Ripcord," Keith Urban; "The Weight of These Wings," Miranda Lambert

 