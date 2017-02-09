ACM’s Party for a Cause to spread all over Las Vegas this year

“I heard one person in the music industry refer to this as the world’s largest pub crawl,” says Pete Fisher, the new president of the Academy of Country Music.

It doesn’t offer a beer bus, or an all-access wristband. But this year’s Party for a Cause is spread out among 13 venues, including two pools (at the Flamingo and Mandalay Bay), concert venues such as the new Park Theater, and off-Strip locations including Stoney’s Rockin’ Country and Red Rock Resort.

The 19 events from March 30 through April 2 frame the annual TV awards show in T-Mobile Arena on April 2. The collective effort raises money for ACM Lifting Lives, the academy’s umbrella organization that channels money to individual charities.

The awards show again airs on CBS on April 2. Lady Antebellum — which also plays one of the weekend’s live events — will announce nominees on “CBS This Morning” on Feb. 16.

The scattered events surrounding the awards show are a departure from last year, which offered three nights of big-name concerts at an outdoor festival site on the Strip.

“We feel like this multi-venue approach is a return to our roots,” Fisher says of the smaller events that add up to more than 70 artists performing.

Tickets for most of the events go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at partyforacause.com. (Presales for ACM members begin Feb. 17).

The weekend does fold in one previously existing event, the basically sold-out All-Star Guitar Pull at Red Rock Resort on March 30 (Some tickets will be given away by sponsoring radio station KWNR-FM, 95.5).

But there’s plenty more to choose from on the schedule:

March 30

• ACM Party for a Cause: WME Bash at the Beach, 8 pm. at Mandalay Bay Beach. Performers to be announced.

• ACM After Party for a Cause, 10 p.m. at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country. Alyssa Micaela, Midland, Michael Ray.

March 31

• LoCash, with Ryan Follese and Michael Tyler, 7 p.m. at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

• ACM Party for a Cause: Songwriter Showcase, 7 p.m. at The Pearl at the Palms. Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and more.

• ACM Party for a Cause: WME Bash at the Beach, 8 p.m. at Mandalay Bay Beach. Jake Owen and more to be announced.

• ACM After Party for a Cause, 10 p.m. at Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill, Harrah’s Las Vegas. Lindsay Ell, Ryan Kinder.

• ACM After Party for a Cause, 10 p.m. at Virgil’s Real BBQ at The Linq Promenade. Bailey Bryan, Kenny Foster.

• ACM Party for a Cause: Barnival Songwriter Showcase, 10 p.m. at Mizuya, Mandalay Bay. Scooter Carusoe, Brent Cobb, Aubrie Sellers, Hailey Whitters.

April 1

• ACM Party for a Cause: Tailgate Party, noon at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country. Love & Theft, William Michael Morgan, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Aaron Watson and more.

• ACM Pool Party for a Cause, noon at the Go Pool, Flamingo Las Vegas. Jackie Lee, Jerrod Niemann, Old Dominion, Dee Jay Silver

• ACM Party for a Cause at The Joint, 5 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel. Drew Baldridge, Kelsea Ballerini, Ryan Hurd, Lady Antebellum, Kip Moore, Eric Paslay, Dee Jay Silver, Brett Young

• ACM Party for a Cause at House of Blues, 7 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Lauren Alaina, Billy Currington, Dan + Shay, Seth Ennis.

• ACM Party for a Cause: WME Bash at the Beach, 8 p.m. at Mandalay Bay Beach. Performers to be announced.

• ACM After Party for a Cause at Redneck Riviera, 10 p.m. at Redneck Riviera club at the Grand Bazaar Shops in front of Bally’s. John Rich, Clay Walker.

April 2

• ACM Pool Party for a Cause: REHAB, noon, pool at Hard Rock Hotel.

• ACM Awards Official After Party at The Joint, 8 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel. Kane Brown, Easton Corbin, Clare Dunn, Dee Jay Silver, Walker Hayes, LANCO, Scotty McCreery and more.

• ACM Awards Official After Party at Park Theater, at 8 p.m. at the Monte Carlo. Performers: Russell Dickerson, Chris Janson, Tracy Lawrence, RaeLynn, Clay Walker.