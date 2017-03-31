Posted 

Black Sabbath tour out-grosses Bieber, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Black Sabbath tour out-grosses Bieber, Red Hot Chili Peppers

8280845_web1_ap_16153742915754_8280845.jpg
Singer Ozzy Osbourne performs during Black Sabbath's farewell tour in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 1, 2016. Black Sabbath sits atop the top 20 Global Concert Tours having grossed nearly $2 million. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP)

The Associated Press

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Black Sabbath; $1,972,209; $79.74.

2. Justin Bieber; $1,627,638; $79.93.

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $1,541,749; $87.73.

4. Drake; $1,533,972; $84.98.

5. Stevie Nicks; $904,179; $97.30.

6. Eric Church; $834,604; $58.06.

7. Keith Urban; $779,105; $82.94.

8. The Illusionists; $770,705; $66.39.

9. Kings Of Leon; $751,532; $64.22.

10. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $732,009; $56.92.

11. Blake Shelton; $723,045; $62.11.

12. Maxwell / Mary J. Blige; $678,688; $83.01.

13. Green Day; $676,251; $56.76.

14. Jerry Seinfeld; $597,167; $91.43.

15. Florida Georgia Line; $575,249; $58.62.

16. Sebastian Maniscalco; $513,724; $70.73.

17. Twenty One Pilots; $500,663; $44.85.

18. Charlie Wilson; $493,562; $65.45.

19. Simply Red; $469,238; $60.14.

20. The Tenderloins; $456,389; $41.56.

 