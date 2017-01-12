Posted 

Bon Jovi is looking for a Las Vegas band to open T-Mobile Arena show

SiriusXM Presents Bon Jovi Live at the Faena Theater during Art Basel on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla (Jesus Aranguren/Invision/AP)

By JASON BRACELIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

“This House Is Not For Sale,” veteran rockers Bon Jovi contend on their latest album and tour.

Maybe not, but said “House” is about to be inhabited by a Vegas band.

As they’ve done in the past, Bon Jovi are holding a contest to select a local band to warm the stage for them when they next hit town at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 25.

To enter, groups need to upload an audition video of original music to the band’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/bonjovi).

The winner will then be chosen to share the spotlight with Bon Jovi for a night.

This isn’t the first time that the group has given a Vegas act such a big opportunity.

In March 2006, emotive rockers Ashbury were selected to open for the band at the MGM Grand Garden in a similar contest.

The next month, they were handpicked by Bon Jovi to open a show at Giants Stadium later that summer as the national winners of the “Have a Nice Gig” sweepstakes.

