Bon Jovi is looking for a Las Vegas band to open T-Mobile Arena show

“This House Is Not For Sale,” veteran rockers Bon Jovi contend on their latest album and tour.

Maybe not, but said “House” is about to be inhabited by a Vegas band.

As they’ve done in the past, Bon Jovi are holding a contest to select a local band to warm the stage for them when they next hit town at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 25.

Here’s your chance to open for us in a city near you! Enter our Opening Act Contest! https://t.co/sXpxCZ6wsapic.twitter.com/mt0TgFHPc8 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 10, 2017

To enter, groups need to upload an audition video of original music to the band’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/bonjovi).

The winner will then be chosen to share the spotlight with Bon Jovi for a night.

This isn’t the first time that the group has given a Vegas act such a big opportunity.

In March 2006, emotive rockers Ashbury were selected to open for the band at the MGM Grand Garden in a similar contest.

The next month, they were handpicked by Bon Jovi to open a show at Giants Stadium later that summer as the national winners of the “Have a Nice Gig” sweepstakes.

Read more from Jason Bracelin at reviewjournal.com. Contact him at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com and follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.