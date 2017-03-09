Posted 

French Elvis, Johnny Hallyday, being treated for cancer

French Elvis, Johnny Hallyday, being treated for cancer

web1_johnny_8135690.jpg
French singer Johnny Hallyday attends a ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of the 2015 shooting at the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France, January 10, 2016. (Charles Platiau/Reuters)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS — France’s rock ‘n’ roll icon Johnny Hallyday says he is suffering from cancer, but insists his condition is not life threatening.

The 73-year-old singer, whose career spans over more than half a century, issued a statement late Wednesday after alarming rumors about his health emerged on social media.

Hallyday, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Smet, said “I was actually diagnosed a few months ago with cancer cells for which I’m currently being treated. My life is not in danger today.”

Often described as the French Elvis, Hallyday suffered several health scares over the past ten years but has kept performing on stage.

Renowned for his deep voice, glittering outfits and spectacular live shows, Hallyday released his latest album “Rester Vivant” — which translates as Staying Alive —last year.

 