Gov’t Mule sets Brooklyn Bowl show in March

Jam band Gov’t Mule rolls into Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq on March 4, with The Record Company. Tickets are $32.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.

French house music producer Tchami lights up Brooklyn Bowl on March 9, with Mercer. Tickets are $22 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.

R&B singer Kehlani comes to Brooklyn Bowl on April 20, with Ella Mai, Jahkoy and Noodles. Tickets are $25. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.

Country singer Chris Lane rides into Club Madrid at Sunset Station on Feb. 10. Tickets are $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m Friday at any Station Casinos Reward Center and the Fiestas, at www.sclv.com/concerts or through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Comedian Adal Ramones enlivens the Dallas Events Center at Texas Station on Feb. 17. Tickets are $20, $30, $40 and $50 and go on sale at 10 a.m Friday at any Station Casinos Reward Center and the Fiestas, at www.sclv.com/concerts or through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.