Here are the Coachella acts we’d like to see hit Vegas

Even if you’re not planning on making the trip to SoCal to catch Coachella this spring, you should be stoked about the festival’s lineup announcement Tuesday.

Why?

Because every year Vegas gets shows from a number of acts playing Coachella in the days before and after the fest, which takes place April 14-16 and 21-23.

Who will pay us a visit this go-round?

Here’s our wish list:

Radiohead. No, dudes, everything is not in its right place: You’ve never done a proper headlining gig here, ever, only playing Vegas once more than two decades ago when you opened for Tears for Fears. We can dream, right?

Mitksi. This indie singer-songwriter’s most recent album, “Puberty 2,” was one of the best records of 2016. Let’s see her bring it to life on stage.

Car Seat Headrest. Speaking of bitchin’ 2016 indie rock records, Car Set Headrest’s “Teens of Denial” ripped as hard as any. How about kicking out some of those jams live in Vegas?

DJ Shadow. Shadow’s seminal debut, instrumental hip-hop classic “Endtroducing,” just turned 20. Let’s commemorate said anniversary with a show, shall we?

Guided by Voices. GBV hasn’t hit town since headlining the last night of the Matador at 21 blowout at the Palms in 2010. Time to right that wrong.

