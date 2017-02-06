Lady Gaga to play T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 11

Those hoping to see more of Lady Gaga in Las Vegas have at least one date to plan for: Aug. 11, a T-Mobile Arena stop on the “Joanne” tour announced Monday.

Tickets are $45 to $275 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday through axs.com. A presale for Citi card holders starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

The pop star announced her tour dates the morning after her Super Bowl halftime performance acclaimed for its spectacle. Las Vegas is the fifth date on the tour, which starts Aug. 1 in Vancouver, British Columbia, mixing baseball stadiums and arenas on its first leg.

The tour keeps Lady Gaga booked until Dec. 14, when it wraps its first leg in Salt Lake City.

The tour promoted by Live Nation would seem to delay plans for any extended commitment to Las Vegas until next year. However, not launching the tour until August leaves room to wonder if between now and then, she would have time to revisit Wynn Las Vegas with the intimate standards show, in line with her “Cheek to Cheek” album with Tony Bennett, which she performed there Dec. 30.

