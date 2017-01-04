Memphis events celebrate Elvis Presley’s 82nd birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Events begin Thursday in Memphis to mark what would have been Elvis Presley’s 82nd birthday, with a cake-cutting ceremony on the front lawn of his home at Graceland. Presley was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi.

A total of 164 pieces have been consigned for an auction to be held Saturday at The Guest House at Graceland, where birthday celebration events are being held for the first time. Included in the auction are a gold and diamond lion head ring given to Charlie Hodge, boxing gloves worn by Presley in the 1962 film “Kid Galahad” and personal clothing. Online bidding is underway at http://www.Graceland.com/Auction .

The 450-room Guest House hotel opened in October. It is part of a $137 million expansion that is also to include an entertainment complex across the street from Graceland.

Presley was 42 when he died in 1977.