Neil Diamond announces 50th anniversary world tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Diamond took “Song Sung Blue” to the top of the charts, and now he promises to leave “no song unsung” when he takes the stage next year for a world tour.

The 75-year-old singer-songwriter promises to play the highlights of his discography on his upcoming “50 Year Anniversary World Tour” — including songs he wrote for the 1960s TV rock band The Monkees.

“Especially stuff from The Monkees,” Diamond told The Associated Press before taking the stage at the annual lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday night. Diamond wrote several songs for the band, including “I’m a Believer,” which has sold more than 10 million copies.

The first leg of the tour kicks off in Fresno, California, on April 7, and goes through August, including a stop in New York in June. Other stops include Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles.

“We play all over the United States, North America, and then we will find other places to go,” he said.

The Grammy winner’s hits also include “Cracklin’ Rosie,” ”Sweet Caroline” and “Love on the Rocks.” He has sold over 125 million albums and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Diamond said he feels energized when he performs for his fans. “People have been loyal and listening to you for years, so you just want to give them everything. Let it all wash over them, and make sure everybody has a great time.”

He said performing at the tree lighting ceremony was like “coming home.”

“I walked these streets. I went hungry in these streets, and I’m happy to be back and to be welcomed by the New Yorkers.”

Diamond promises to pull out all the stops on his tour.

“They can expect me to give everything I possibly can. I will leave no stone unturned, and no song unsung.”