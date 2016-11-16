Psycho Las Vegas announces first acts for 2017 festival

Just when ears had finally stopped ringing from the inaugural Psycho Las Vegas in August (Yeah, it took that long. Thanks, High on Fire), the three-day marathon of riffs, distortion and deliberately cultivated feedback has announced the first acts for next year’s installment.

Returning to the Hard Rock Hotel on Aug. 18-20, Psycho 2017 will feature darkly psychedelic Oakland alt-metallers Neurosis, who play only sporadic shows these days, noise rock greats Swans, seminal French prog troupe Magma, Norwegian black metallers Abbath, a pair of excellent female-fronted doom acts in Windhand and Blood Ceremony, Ireland’s boulder-heavy Slomatics and Sweden’s droning Domkraft.

Tickets went on sale at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, with the first two price tiers selling out fast. Three-day passes are still available for $249 at www.vivapsycho.com.

More bands will be announced in December (close to 100 acts performed on three stages at Psycho 2016), when VIP passes will also go on sale.

