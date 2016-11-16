Posted 

Psycho Las Vegas announces first acts for 2017 festival

Psycho Las Vegas announces first acts for 2017 festival

web1_psychoreview_082616cs_049_7407590.jpgBuy Photo
Attendees react as The Shrine perform during the Psycho Las Vegas music festival at the Hard Rock hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

By JASON BRACELIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Just when ears had finally stopped ringing from the inaugural Psycho Las Vegas in August (Yeah, it took that long. Thanks, High on Fire), the three-day marathon of riffs, distortion and deliberately cultivated feedback has announced the first acts for next year’s installment.

Returning to the Hard Rock Hotel on Aug. 18-20, Psycho 2017 will feature darkly psychedelic Oakland alt-metallers Neurosis, who play only sporadic shows these days, noise rock greats Swans, seminal French prog troupe Magma, Norwegian black metallers Abbath, a pair of excellent female-fronted doom acts in Windhand and Blood Ceremony, Ireland’s boulder-heavy Slomatics and Sweden’s droning Domkraft.

Tickets went on sale at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, with the first two price tiers selling out fast. Three-day passes are still available for $249 at www.vivapsycho.com.

More bands will be announced in December (close to 100 acts performed on three stages at Psycho 2016), when VIP passes will also go on sale.

Read more from Jason Bracelin at reviewjournal.com. Contact him at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com and follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

 