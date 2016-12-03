Reba and Brooks & Dunn extend their Caesars Palace residency

Country favorites Reba and Brooks & Dunn extend their residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with a string of 2017 dates (June 21, 24, 25 and 28; July 1 and 2; Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, 2, 5, 8 and 9). Tickets are $59.50, $85, $105, $155 and $205 and go on sale at noon Friday at The Colosseum box office, by calling 866-320-9763 or at www.thecolosseum.com or www.axs.com.

Celtic punks Flogging Molly enliven the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on March 16. Tickets are $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Popster Rick Astley headlines The Pearl at the Palms on Jan. 21. Tickets are $29, $49, $59 and $79 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Pearl Concert Theater box office, any Station Casinos Rewards Center or through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Reggae troupe Tribal Seeds roll into Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq on March 12 with Raging Fyah. Tickets are $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.

Punk antagonists Retox batter The Bunkhouse Saloon on Jan. 21. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show are on sale at www.bunkhousedowntown.com.

Black metallers Deafheaven take over The Bunkhouse Saloon on Feb. 26, with This Will Destroy You and Emma Ruth Rundle. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show and go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at www.bunkhousedowntown.com.