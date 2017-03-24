See the Plain White T’s and Pat Benatar in Las Vegas this week

Pat Benatar

You’ve been through a lot of loud times together in the past 30 years, you and Pat Benatar and her husband, Neil Giraldo. So for one night at least, put the power chords aside and calm the battlefield of love for “A Very Intimate Acoustic Evening” with classic rock’s power couple at 8 p.m. Friday at the Palms. Tickets are $36.61 to $102.01; call 702-944-3200.

Martin Nievera

The Filipino community always supports its “Concert King” whenever Martin Nievera is back in town. But several years as a year-round Las Vegas entertainer proved that no matter where you’re from, Nievera will hit home with his blend of adult-contemporay pop and classic-Vegas crooning. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $37 to $51; call 888-929-7849.

Ozomatli and Squirrel Nut Zippers

Can you jitterbug? Can you, hmm, polyrhythm? A House of Blues double bill will test your dance skills between the retro ’40s swing of Squirrel Nut Zippers and the syncopated blend of Latin cultural rhythms known as Ozomatli. Just wear comfortable shoes at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $27.25; call 702-632-7600.

Plain White T’s

Must be something in the air besides pollen. The Plain White T’s will follow Pat Benatar’s lead and make sure you understand every word of “Hey There Delilah” when they strip it down for two acoustic-based shows on the swingin’ Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and March 31. Tickets are $75.21 to $162.41; call 888-929-7849.