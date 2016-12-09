See Weezer, Grouplove at Holiday Havoc Friday

Weezer

During the process of writing his band’s latest self-titled record, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo went on platonic dates with girls he met on Tinder even though he’s married. The experience gave him new insight on the origin of the female species, which he graciously shares with the rest of his fellow man on “Thank God for Girls.” “God took a rib from Adam, ground it up in a centrifuge machine / Mixed it with cardamom and cloves, microwaved it on the popcorn setting.” So, there you go. Time for a new, New Testament, dudes. See Weezer headline Holiday Havoc, with Grouplove, Saint Motel and others, at 6 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets are $69.73 to $143.12; call 702-944-3200.

Viva Ska Vegas

Get horn-y with a whole lotta skronkin’ sax, trumpet and trombone, not to mention borderline-unhealthy levels of plaid attire, when Viva Ska Vegas returns with a loaded lineup featuring Reel Big Fish, The Toasters, Suburban Legends, Labanda Skalavera and many more at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Fremont Country Club and Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $10 on Friday, $25 on Saturday and $30 for a two-day pass; call 702-382-6601.

Jim James

“Nothing is more difficult than changing what’s comfortable,” Jim James announces on his latest record, “Eternally Even,” though his words don’t seem to apply to himself: The My Morning Jacket frontman sounds right at home in this intensely diffuse solo setting, hopscotching among genres (jazz, electronica, indie rock, psychedelia) like a kid on the playground sans the mirth. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $31; call 702-862-2695.

Mr. Little Jeans

Mr. Little Jeans is actually a miss, the nom de plume of Norwegian singer Monica Birkenes, whose voice is pleasantly anesthetizing, like airborne Novocaine. She initially gained renown for covers of a couple of pop and indie hits (her take on Arcade Fire’s “The Suburbs” has been streamed over 14 million times on Spotify), but as her latest EP, “Fevers,” underscores, her dusky synthpop stands on its own without Beyonce’s help. See her at 9 p.m. Friday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $17; call 702-982-1764.

Tommy Emmanuel

Tommy Emmanuel’s been called the world’s greatest acoustic guitarist, and in honor of the season, he’s gonna totally shred Rudolph’s face off with his take on numerous Christmas standards at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Railhead at Boulder Station. Tickets are $33 to $59; call 702-432-7777.