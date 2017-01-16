Steely Dan to play residency at Venetian in April

Steely Dan will dig in at The Venetian in April for nine shows, which may be patterned after the classic rockers’ fan-favorite Beacon Theatre runs.

Today’s news release notes that West Coast fans haven’t had a chance to experience the band’s “multi-night residencies.” The “Reelin’ in the Chips” announcement spells out dates (April 12-29) but not a specific schedule, as the Beacon run did last October, when fans could choose to hear the “Aja” album in full on one night, “Gaucho” on another, etc. The band’s publicity firm said the Las Vegas run will include greatest hits and fan favorites, but not full albums.

The jazz-rock classic rockers fronted by Donald Fagen and Walter Becker play Las Vegas on every tour; last June they were co-billed with Steve Winwood at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

This run will bring them to the Venetian’s Opaline Theatre, which previously hosted “Rock of Ages” and the Blue Man Group. Show dates are April 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28 and 29. Tickets are $63 to $206.

American Express card members can buy tickets Thursday before regular sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster or walk-up sales at Venetian box offices. Phone orders can be made at 1-800-745-3000.

Read more from Mike Weatherford at reviewjournal.com. Contact him at mweatherford@reviewjournal.com. Follow him @Mikeweatherford.