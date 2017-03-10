The Shins spend a wild night in downtown Las Vegas in new music video — VIDEO

Finally, someone captured exactly what an average, run-of-the-mill night in downtown Vegas is like.

You know the drill: guzzling shots of hooch served up by Zappos founder Tony Hsieh at Atomic Liquors, hurling bowling balls down casino sidewalks as a bunch of suit-and-tie guys bust out synchronized dance moves in a nearby auto shop, totally not encountering any tourists guzzling brews from plastic receptacles larger than their heads.

Yes, indie rockers The Shins have given us a true cinema verite slice of downtown life in their new video for “Name for You,” the latest single from their new album “Heartworms,” released Friday.

Want to hear the song live?

The band just announced an upcoming gig at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on June 23. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 17.

Until then, check out what went down last time they were here in town in the clip above.

Read more from Jason Bracelin at reviewjournal.com. Contact him at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com and follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.