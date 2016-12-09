Tickets for Blake Shelton, R. Kelly, Journey go on sale Friday morning

Country favorite Blake Shelton headlines the MGM Grand Garden on March 4. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.axs.com or at any MGM Resorts International box office. Tickets also can be purchased through AXS at 888-929-7849 or MGM Resorts at 866-740-7711.

Former Grateful Dead members Dead & Company take over the MGM Grand Garden on May 27. Tickets range from $50 to $150 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.axs.com or at any MGM Resorts International box office. Tickets also can be purchased through AXS at 888-929-7849.

R&B smooth talker R. Kelly hits The Joint at the Hard Rock on Feb. 17. Tickets start at $49.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel box office, by calling 888-929-7849 or at www.axs.com.

Classic rockers Journey return for another residency at The Joint on May 3, 5-6, 10, 12-13, 17 and 19-20. Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel box office, by calling 888-929-7849 or at www.axs.com.

Jam on at The Grateful Ball, featuring Travelin’ McCourys and the Jeff Austin Band, at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq on Feb. 27. Tickets are $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.

Thrashers Testament slam into Brooklyn Bowl on May 20, with Sepultura and Prong. Tickets are $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.

Jazz pianist Keiko Matsui performs at the Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station on Feb. 10. Tickets are $25, $39 and $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at any Station Casinos Reward Center and the Fiestas, by logging onto www.sclv.com/concerts or through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.

The All-Star Guitar Pull to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, with Darius Rucker, The Band Perry, Jon Pardi, Lauren Alaina and a special guest appearance by Chris Stapleton, takes place March 30 at Red Rock Ballroom at Red Rock Resort. Tickets are $29, $39, $49 and $59 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at any Station Casinos Reward Center and the Fiestas, by logging onto www.sclv.com/concerts or through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.