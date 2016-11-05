This week’s 5 best bets for live music in Las Vegas

Lil Uzi Vert

Time was you could tell where a rapper hailed from sans any Wikipedia cheat sheet, such was the extent to which different parts of the country embraced specific sounds. But hip-hop is no longer defined by regionalism, state lines blurred by alchemists like 22-year-old Lil Uzi Vert. The Philly native gets his name for his ability to fire off rhymes like said firearm, but what truly distinguishes him is his skill at diving headfirst into hip-hop’s overflowing kitchen sink and making good use of every last utensil. See him at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $35; call 702-862-2695.

Diamond Head

Diamond Head have sold roughly a gajillion fewer albums than Metallica, but who knows if Metallica would have sold all those records without them? The New Wave of British Heavy Metal favorites have had a trio of their songs covered by James Hetfield and Co. (“Helpless,” “The Prince,” “Am I Evil?”) and have long been cited as a crucial influence on Metallica during their formative years. ’Head-bang at 8 p.m. Friday at LVCS. Tickets are $15; call 702-382-3849.

Protomartyr

Detroit’s a city that’s become synonymous with decrepitude, fairly or not. But taking in the restless, bracing post-punk of native sons Protomartyr, it sounds like a Motor City revival is well underway, although the city’s prime exports may shift to bristling guitars and deadpan vocals in place of Ford F-150s. See them at 9 p.m. Tuesday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 day of show; call 702-381-5981.

The Wonder Years

Though they introduced themselves with cloyingly cheeky tunes bearing the kind of the aggressively unfunny song titles that made so many people hate pop punk to begin with (“Let’s Moshercise!!!” Let’s not), The Wonder Years have steadily progressed into one of the subgenre’s finest, most invigorating acts, ditching the cuteness for cutting, emotionally raw jams far more inspired than insipid. See them at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $22; call 702-862-2695.

Hayden James

“What about a hit?” asks Australian singer-songwriter/producer Hayden James on “Something About You,” delivering the object of his inquiry: the song, a succinct encapsulation of James’ soulful, hook-heavy down-tempo house music, has been streamed over 32 million times on Spotify. Hear it and more at 9 p.m. Friday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $15; call 702-381-5981.