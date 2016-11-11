This week’s 5 best bets for live music in Las Vegas

Steel Panther

The Vegas nightclub circuit, among the world’s most opulent and extravagant, seemingly has everything — except a bunch of hair metal hedonists bashing out randy odes to group sex in nursing homes. All that is about to change, thankfully, when tongue-in-cheek glam hornballs Steel Panther become the rare rock act to perform in a swanky Strip club normally inhabited by the likes of Chris Brown and Future. Forget that last dude, this is the real future. See Steel Panther at 11 p.m. Thursday at Drai’s Nightclub. Tickets are $20 for women, $30 for men; call 702-777-3800.

Ms. Lauryn Hill

It’s been 18 years since she released her one and only studio album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” but maybe this shouldn’t come as a surprise: That record was the product of a woman with steel will and satin voice defining herself on her terms, the only terms she acknowledges. Hill approaches the studio, then, like she does the stage at her live gigs: She’ll get there whenever she damn well pleases. See her at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas. Tickets are $67; call 702-761-7617.

Diarrhea Planet

Sure, their name conjures up wince-inducing mental images of the aftermath of a late-night Taco Bell run following an evening spent downing Pabst and fistfuls of hard-boiled eggs, but Diarrhea Planet’s pop-filtered garage rock is surprisingly sweet, especially on their latest record, “Turn to Gold,” an album about rock ’n’ roll fantasies becoming reality. See them at 8 p.m. Sunday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 day of show; call 702-598-3757.

Fishbone

Because you seldom encounter mosh pits at Ohio Players shows, Fishbone has long filled this void by making funk as hard-hitting as a blitzing linebacker burying his helmet into the ribs of a blindsided quarterback. This is soul music as clenched fist. See them at 8 p.m. Thursday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-382-2227.

Har Mar Superstar

Judging only by the earnest, affecting synth pop found on Har Mar Superstar’s latest disc, “Best Summer Ever,” it’s hard to believe the dude once toured with Tenacious D back in the day as a portly cut-up eager to display his exaggerated, Elaine Benes-worthy dance moves. We’re being serious, here. And so is Har Mar. Sort of. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-382-2227.