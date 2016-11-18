This week’s 5 best bets for live music in Las Vegas

The Posies

In a way, they were strangers in their own hometown: When alt-rock went all grunge in the early ’90s, Seattle’s The Posies became sonic outliers, their alternately biting and inviting power pop like scant rays of sunshine poking through the Emerald City’s pervasive cloud coverage. With their latest album, “Solid States,” they remain radiant as ever. See them at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

Pennywise

The image of a time bomb that adorned the album cover of Pennywise’s third record was a prescient one: This band was about to blow. Propelled forward at perilous speeds by missives against “Perfect People” and authority figures of pretty much all stripes, “About Time” doubled as a stick of dynamite in the mid-’90s punk rock explosion. Don’t expect a “Peaceful Day” when they play the album in its entirety at 7 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $25; call 702-632-7600.

Method Man and Redman

With recreational marijuana usage now legal in Nevada, we just may be seeing a lot more of Method Man and Redman around these parts and a lot less snack chips. Perpetually baked, they’re pretty much the Cheech & Chong of hip-hop. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas. Tickets are $35; call 702-761-7617.

LVHC Punk Rock Reunion

Hey, old dudes can still get it done in the pit and on the stage alike as the annual LVHC Punk Rock Reunion, now in its fourth year, continues to demonstrate. The consistently stacked lineup comprises bands upon whose backs the Vegas punk scene was built, veterans like Subterfuge, M.I.A., Self Abuse and more. See where it all began at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $15; call 702-382-2227.

Lukas Graham

The biggest thing to come from Denmark since Lars Ulrich’s ego, Lukas Graham broke on these shores earlier this year with his bleary-eyed ballad “7 Years,” a sentimental soul chart-topper about maturing from son to father, growing up and growing old. Don’t forget: One day, we’re all going to die. But before then, go see Lukas Graham at 7 p.m. Friday at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas. Tickets are $35; call 702-761-7617.