This week’s 5 best bets for live music in Las Vegas

Asking Alexandria

These beer-basted Brits were colloquially dubbed the metalcore Motley Crue when they broke out with 2011’s “Reckless & Relentless,” primarily because they really liked girls, girls, girls and getting drunk in public. After a falling-out with singer Danny Warsnop in January 2015, they soldiered on with a new vocalist until last month, when they were rejoined by their original frontman. Now, they’re all back on the road together. Reunited, and it feels so good — you know, until the morning-after hangover sets in. See them with Born of Osiris, I See Starts, After the Burial and others at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $22.50; call 702-862-2695.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Sure, one could stake out the position that no sentient being with functioning cochleas would demand a swinging jazz take on Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” or a ragtime version of “What Does the Fox Say?” But these YouTube sensations would argue otherwise, their vintage-sounding covers of contemporary hits a novel take on endless novelties. See them at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $29.50; call 702-693-5000.

Kool Keith

An oversexed extraterrestrial in the guise of a rapper, Kool Keith truly inhabits his own universe, musically or otherwise, a galaxy protected by a “Magnetic Pimp Force Field,” where the heavenly bodies all belong to strippers. See him at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $10; call 702-598-3757.

Kings of Chaos

Big names. Big hits. Big bar tabs. All are probably in store when rock ’n’ roll supergroup Kings of Chaos make Vegas their court. Featuring singers Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) and Chester Bennington (Linkin Park), guitarists Steve Stevens (Billy Idol) and Billy Duffy (The Cult), bassist Robert Deleo (Stone Temple Pilots) and drummer Matt Sorum (Guns ’N Roses, Velvet Revolver), the band will kick out the classic jams with assorted guests, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons among them. See them at 8 p.m. Thursday-Dec. 3 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $45; call 702-632-7600.

Living Legends

Like an athlete calling his shot, you have to admire this California hip-hop collective for both their immodest moniker and having the chutzpah to title a record “Classic”: It gives them a lot to live up to, and throughout their two-decade long career, they mostly have, their alternately playful and biting repertoire a savvy blend of heart and technique. See them perform with Dilated Peoples’ MC Evidence at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $25; call 702-862-2695.