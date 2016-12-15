This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Sebastian Bach

In rock star autobiographies, the good stuff is the bad stuff. By this qualitative standard, former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach’s new book, “18 and Life on Skid Row,” could qualify for the Nobel Prize for Literature. Snorting blow in public at a Toronto restaurant with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich? Check. Having group sex with strippers as a teenager? Check. Wanton destruction of other people’s property? Check. Seriously, there’s enough dirt here to top off a landfill. See Bach do a DJ set and sign the book at 9 p.m. Saturday at Goose Island Pub at the Hard Rock. Free; call 702-693-5000.

Fat Dukes

Weird, musically confrontational and not quite as rotund as their moniker suggests, Vegas’ Fat Dukes have a hard-to-trump legacy as one of the city’s most awesomely odd and antagonistic bands. Prior to release of their new full-length album early next year, the band’s dropping a pair of EPs to either whet your appetite or test your gag reflexes, depending on your disposition. See them at release shows at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Dive Bar. Free; call 702-586-3483

Oakland Fire Benefit Show

Music is many things, not the least of which is an important coping mechanism for many. This takes on added dimension in the wake of the recent warehouse fire in Oakland, California, that claimed the lives of dozens. To help raise money for the victims of this tragedy, some of Vegas’ finest musicians have organized a benefit show, featuring Rusty Maples, Hassan, Shayna Rain, Dogyear, Hungry Cloud and Vessel. The concert takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10; call 702-982-1764.

Grateful Dead Holiday Party

Christmas is among the most communal of holidays and the Grateful Dead was among the most communal of bands, so naturally, the two go together like peas and carrots — or, in this particular case, reefer and Cheetos. Tribute act Catfish John will get all you Deadheads in the holiday spirit at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Free; call 702-862-2695.

CRX

Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi has characterized his side band CRX as a blend of heavy metal and power pop. Upon listening to the band’s debut, “New Skin,” we’re not sure about the former, though the latter is present in spades. If you’re into The Cars, this’ll get your motor running. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock. Tickets are $12; call 702-693-5000.