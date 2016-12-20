2017 New Year’s Eve parties planned on the Las Vegas Strip

From headliners to nightclub DJs, the monorail to High Roller cabins, The Strip offers a variety of ways to ring in the New Year.

ARIA

Jewel Nightclub: Featuring Steve Aoki, open bar 9-11 p.m., general admission starts at $50 women and $75 men (jewelnightclub.com).

BELLAGIO

The Bank: Guest host Bruno Mars with sounds by DJ Ikon, doors open at 9 p.m., premium open bar 9 p.m.-midnight, general admission starts at $95 (thebanklasvegas.com). Hyde Bellagio: Black Tie Masquerade with D.Miles, hosted bar (standing room only), Champagne toast, doors open at 9 p.m., $63.28 or $94.72 with hosted bar (hydebellagio.com).

CAESARS PALACE

The Colosseum: Elton John at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $55-$500 (thecolosseum.com). Omnia Nightclub: featuring Calvin Harris with Generik in the Main Room and DJ Crooked in Heart of Omnia, general admission starts at $125 for women and $200 for men, VIP bar card package starts at $200 for women and $275 for men (omnianightclub.com).

THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS

The Chelsea: Sting, 10:30 p.m., $218-$272.50 (800-745-3000). Marquee Dayclub: Dome Party with DJ-trio Cash Cash under the temperature regulated dome structure. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and tickets are $35 for men and $25 for women. Marquee Nightclub: featuring an appearance by the Weeknd. Tickets start at $128.44 for women and $201.84 for men and include premium open bar 9-11 p.m., heavily passed hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m.-midnight and a Champagne toast (marqueelasvegas.com). The Ice Rink: New Year’s Eve Celebration, doors open at 8 p.m., featuring a view of the fireworks, music by DJ Atom E, open bar and ice skating, $99. Bond: music by DJ John Cha, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., free (cosmopolitanlasvegas.com). Clique Bar & Lounge: featuring music by DJs Slyde and G-Squared starting at 7 p.m., $250 bar seating minimum, lounge and table seating is available (cliquelv.com).

THE CROMWELL

Drai’s Nightclub: Kendrick Lamar in concert, open Champagne bar 9-11 p.m., tickets start at $250 for men and $175 for women; table packages are available (draisnightlife.com).

DELANO LAS VEGAS

Skyfall Lounge: starting at 9:30 p.m., featuring entertainment, hand-crafted cocktails, bottle service and view of fireworks, general admission starts at $195, table packages are available (delanolasvegas.com).

EXCALIBUR

The Lounge: NDemand performs 7-9 p.m., followed by the Michael Johnson Band from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Octane: DJ Vegas Vibe from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. The Sports Book Bar, Lobby Bar, the Lounge, Sherwood Bar and Octane will offer all-you-can-drink package 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $99 (excalibur.com).

FLAMINGO LAS VEGAS

Margaritaville: featuring a DJ, open bar 9 p.m.-midnight, hors d’oeuvres, view of fireworks, Champagne toast and party favors, $225 through Dec. 26, then increases to $275 (702-697-2512; margaritavillelasvegas.com).

HARD ROCK LIVE LAS VEGAS

Located on the Strip: doors open at 9 p.m., featuring live music, a premium open bar, food stations with appetizers, party favors, Champagne toast, view of fireworks from the patio overlooking the Strip, $175 (702-650-8590; hardrock.com/live).

LAS VEGAS MONORAIL

The Third Rail Lounge located at the Convention Center Station, 3150 Paradise Road, will offer a view of the fireworks, unlimited beer and wine, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, countdown, Champagne toast and unlimited Monorail rides for 24 hours, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $175 per person or $300 per couple (lvmonorail.com/nye2017).

THE LINQ PROMENADE

Brooklyn Bowl: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic with The Lique at 9 p.m., $47.50 in advance or $57 day of show; $99 club level; $195 meet-and-greet. A limited number of bowling lanes are available for advance purchase. All lanes have a food and beverage minimum. Table packages are available and range from $327.88 to $459.03 (brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas). High Roller: offers six VIP packages aboard the observation wheel with options of individual tickets from $275-$550 per person, all inclusive, or entire cabin purchases from $6,250 to $12,500. Cabin packages allow up to 25 guests and include midnight firework viewings, open premium bar with Champagne toast, priority boarding with personal guest service escort, VIP parking passes and pre-party options. Individual ticket packages include midnight firework viewing, Champagne toast, priority boarding with guest service escort and more. For reservations, call 702-322-0537 or email highrollersales@caesars.com.

LUXOR

LAX Nightclub: Featuring Warren G, Ginuwine, Ying Yang Twins, doors open at 9 p.m. with open bar until 11 p.m.; tickets start at $109 (luxor.com/lax).

MANDALAY BAY

Mandalay Bay Events Center: Maroon 5, PJ Morton and Polly A at 8 p.m., $99.50-$250 (888-929-7849). Light Nightclub: Ludacris with DJ E-Rock, doors open at 9 p.m., open bar 9-11 p.m., general admission starts at $80 men and $40 women; table packages are available (thelightvegas.com). House of Blues: doors open at 7 p.m. for the “I Want My M80S!” retro celebration with live music, prizes, trivia and photobooth, $10 or $60, includes all-you-can-drink package and is available through Ticketmaster.com. House of Blues Restaurant & Bar: The Prohibition Era 1920’s party with cocktails 4 p.m.-midnight, starting at $8 and live music by Chuck E. Bumps beginning at 6 p.m. All-you-can-drink packages start at $50 for 9 p.m.-midnight (houseofblues.com/lasvegas). Foundation Room Lounge: doors open at 9 p.m., VIP admission is $300 and includes open bar and Champagne toast, general admission is $150 and includes open bar 9-11 p.m.; table packages are available (702-632-7631). Ri Ra: features a pub-wide toast at 4 p.m. and performance by the Black Donnellys to ring in the Irish New Year. The Black Donnellys band will perform at 8:45 p.m. and Ri Ra will celebrate the New Year again at midnight; no cover (702-632-7771). “Paint the Town Gold” party featuring specialty cocktails, live music, DJs and more at Eyecandy Sound Lounge, Orchid Lounge and Mizuya Lounge. For details, visit mandalaybay.com/nye.

MGM GRAND

Hakkasan Nightclub: featuring Drake in the Main Room and DJ MK & OB-One in the Ling Ling Club; doors open at 8 p.m.; general admission starts at $175 for women and $250 for men, VIP bar card package starts at $250 for women and $325 for men (hakkasanlv.com).

THE MIRAGE

1Oak Nightclub: DJ set by Lil Jon, doors open at 9 p.m., open bar 9 p.m.-midnight, and a countdown; general admission starts at $50 for women and $75 for men (1oaklasvegas.com). The Still: featuring live music by Rein Garcia, open bar 8 p.m.-midnight, open bar packages start at $75 (thestillvegas.com).

MONTE CARLO

The Park Theater: Bruno Mars, 9 p.m., $175-$550 (800-745-3000). Double Barrel Roadhouse: cowboy-themed celebration with entertainment starting at 8 p.m., features a Champagne toast or shot of whiskey at midnight, general admission starts at $32 or $64 for hosted bar packages; table packages are available and start at $100 per person (tixr.com/doublebarrel/).

NEW YORK-NEW YORK

Bridge Bash: featuring a DJ, open premium bar, view of fireworks, 8 p.m.-midnight, starts at $135 (newyorknewyork.com).

PALAZZO

Lavo: T-Pain rings in 2017 with a countdown and performance. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $85 for men and $55 for women and include premium open bar 9-11 p.m., heavily passed hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m.-midnight, a Champagne toast and entry to Tao after midnight (lavolv.com).

PARIS LAS VEGAS

Beer Park: featuring premium open bar 9 p.m.-midnight, Champagne toast and view of fireworks; general admission starts at $136.25, reserved bar seating starts at $200 and table packages are available (beerpark.com). Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop: featuring access to main room and rooftop, three-hour premium open bar, Champagne toast, 9 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $135, VIP packages with bottle service start at $750 (chateaunights.com).

PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT

The Axis: Wu-Tang Clan, tickets are $69-$149 (Ticketmaster.com). Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops: Strip-side patio party with view of fireworks. General admission starts at $200, includes all-you-can-drink beverage package and patio access. VIP access starts at $500, includes front-and-center seating, all-you-can-drink beverage option and a three-course meal. Reservations are available for the cantina’s upstairs event space The Loft (cabowabocantina.com; 702-385-2226). PBR Rockbar & Grill: features Champagne toast, view of fireworks, 9 p.m.-4 a.m., $30, includes two-hour premium open bar; table packages are available (nyepartylist.com).

THE PARK

Sake Rok: featuring OT Genasis, DJ Spade, cash bar, 10 p.m.-4 a.m., general admission starts at $50 and all-access starts at $70; table packages are available (nyepartylist.com).

SLS LAS VEGAS

The Foundry: Cheap Trick, doors open at 8 p.m., general admission starts at $60; tickets with open bar start at $125 (foundrylv.com). Foxtail Nightclub: featuring DJ Hollywood, open bar 8 p.m.-midnight, a countdown and Champagne toast, tickets start at $50; table packages are available (foxtailnightclub.com).

STRATOSPHERE

Observation Deck: Stargaze - Party in the Stars, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., includes three-hour premium open bar, food, DJ Kittie, go go dancers and party models, party favors, Champagne toast, view of fireworks and access to after party, $250. VIP Tower Party: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., includes unlimited four-hour premium brand open bar, party models, chef’s specialty stations, a Champagne toast, party favors, view of fireworks and admission to Stargaze - Party in the Stars and after party, $350. Level 107 SkyLounge: 10 p.m.-4 a.m., includes premium open bar until midnight, cash bar midnight-4 a.m., DJ CC, party favors, view of fireworks and limited cash food menu, $199. Top of the World Restaurant: $299, includes five-course meal, party favors, cash bar and view of fireworks. Ultimate Patron After Party in Stratosphere Theater: featuring DJs Stephi K and E-Noc, midnight-5 a.m., $40, includes one ticket and wristband; table and booth packages are available. Images Lounge: live music, cash bar and party favors, 6 p.m.-3 a.m., no cover. C-Bar: endless happy hour, cash bar and party favors, no cover (stratospherenewyears.com).

TOPGOLF LAS VEGAS

Located at 4627 Koval Lane, featuring access to live music and activities for all guests throughout the venue, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. General admission is $75, includes access to Rooftop Party with hosted bar 9-10 p.m., Champagne toast, live music (no golf play). Packages range from $950 to $1,650 and include private bays, unlimited golf play, platter of chef-selected menu items, open bar 9-10 p.m., Champagne toast, party favors, two valet parking passes, live music and more. The Rockie Brown Band will rock in The Yard and Birdie Bar will be a Karaoke lounge. Tickets onsale at Ticketmaster.com (topgolf.com/lasvegas).

TREASURE ISLAND

Gilley’s Las Vegas: New Year’s Eve Party featuring music by Scotty Alexander, Gilley’s Girls, open bar 9 p.m.-midnight, party favors, view of fireworks, and $5 mechanical bull rides; tickets start at $119.95 (gilleyslasvegas.com; 702-894-7722).

THE VENETIAN

Tao Nighclub: French Montana with DJ Khaled. Tickets start at $140 for men and $85 for women and include premium open bar 9-11 p.m., heavily passed hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m.-midnight, a Champagne toast and entry into Lavo at Palazzo after midnight (taolasvegas.com). Rockhouse in the Grand Canal Shoppes: open bar 9 p.m.-midnight, general admission starts at $50; tickets start at $75 for the premium open bar 9 p.m.-midnight with access to the VIP area; VIP packages are available (therockhousebar.com).

WYNN LAS VEGAS

Surrender at Encore: featuring DJ Snake, hosted open bar 9-11 p.m., tickets starting at $75 for men and $50 for women (surrendernightclub.com). XS Nightclub at Encore: Major Lazer headlines with open bar 9-11 p.m.; all-access tickets starting at $200 for men and $100 for women; outdoor tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (xslasvegas.com). Intrigue Nightclub: featuring sounds by Chuckie, hosted open bar 9-11 p.m., general admission starts at $30 women and $50 men (intriguevegas.com). VIP packages and tables with varying bottle service offerings are available (wynnsocial.com).