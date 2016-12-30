Posted Updated 

Celebrate the new year with these 5 Champagne cocktails

The French 75, a light and refreshing cocktail from Hanks Fine Steaks and Martinis, is made with lemon, sugar and champagne at Green Valley Ranch Resortin Henderson on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

(courtesy Crush)

(courtesy MGM Resorts International)

(courtesy Hash House A Go Go)

(courtesy Bazaar Meat)

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Champagne Supernova

Hash House A Go Go, multiple locations

House-made lemonade, Champagne and white wine are mixed with fresh mint and finished with a lemon wedge and sugar cube, $9.99, or $14.99 for 24 ounces with a Twisted souvenir glass.

Mazel Tov

Crush, MGM Grand

Celebrate the new year and Hanukkah with this cocktail of Lillet Rose, Contratto Aperitif, lemon juice, simple syrup, raspberries and Champagne, $14.

Mirage Spritz

Center Bar, The Mirage

Grey Goose Vodka, Giffard Pamplemousse Liqueur, Chareau Aloe Vera Liqueur, lemon, pomegranate and prosecco are a festive combination, $14.

Truffles & Bees

Bazaar Meat, SLS Las Vegas

Grey Goose La Poire vodka is combined with honey, truffles and lemon juice and fizzed with Champagne, $16.

French 75

Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis, Green Valley Ranch

This classic cocktail named for a World War I howitzer is made with Taittinger Champagne, lemon juice, simple syrup and Hendricks Gin, $16, or $8 during happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. daily.

