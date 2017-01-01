Clouds, sprinkles can’t spoil Las Vegas’ New Year’s Eve bash

Cloudy skies and the occasional rain shower did nothing to dampen the spirits of the hundreds of thousands of revelers who gathered Saturday night in downtown Las Vegas and on the Strip to welcome 2017 with a breathtaking aerial show involving more than 80,000 individual fireworks.

An estimated 330,000 visitors from all over the world descended on the city for the annual New Year’s Eve celebration billed as “America’s Party,” packing area hotels. A fair number of them joined the throng of locals on the Strip or at downtown’s Fremont Street Experience for spectacular pyrotechnic displays, both real and digital.

The main attraction of the evening was sure to be the detonation of the massive fireworks show at midnight by the Grucci Co.

The visual action was slated to be accompanied by a 10-second countdown followed by renditions of “Auld Lang Syne,” “All Night Long,” “Hoedown,” “Shining Star” and other hits capped by the late Prince’s “Let’s go Crazy.”

BEST SEATS IN THE HOUSE

Matt and Cindi Bingel, newlyweds from Denver, may have scored the best seats in the house: They booked the top car on the High Roller Ferris Wheel at the Linq to watch the eight-minute show.

Matt Bingel, 44, said he came up with the idea as a way to ensure that his 38-year-old wife’s birthday and their first wedding anniversary were memorable.

“She always gets shafted because her birthday is right after Christmas,” he said. “I wanted to do something special.”

Security in both locations was tight, with backpacks, strollers and ice chests banned, and officers keeping close watch on the crowds. Police said the partiers were generally well behaved at both locations with several hours still remaining until the clock struck midnight.

‘EVERYTHING IS PRETTY QUIET’

“So far everything is pretty quiet,” Las Vegas police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said about 7:30 p.m. “The main focus in the last hour has been getting Las Vegas Boulevard open to pedestrians.”

The department’s public information office had not yet been briefed on arrest totals, she said.

While the city’s sendoff for 2016 offered one more reason for a party in a town where people come to revel every day, another Las Vegas mainstay — sunshine and clear skies — was in short supply.

A heavy rain shower on the city’s west side at about 6 p.m. gave early arrivals a dousing, and National Weather Service radar images showed showers moving through the Las Vegas Valley as the fireworks show drew near.

But the cloudy skies also offered revelers some relief from the near freezing temperatures and cold, clear nights of recent years, with the weather service forecasting an overnight low of 43 degrees. That would be 6 degrees above the average of 38 for the date and a far cry from the frigid record low of 18 degrees that froze fountains at Caesars Palace in 1990.

By 7 p.m. the party was beginning to kick in with the celebration’s theme: “Las Vegas Rocks!”

About 1,000 Metropolitan Police Department officers were working the Strip and downtown along with 40 to 50 undercover federal agents and about 220 Nevada National Guard soldiers.

That’s just the presence on the ground. Local and federal law enforcement agencies are also monitoring the Strip and downtown through real-time cameras in several different command centers stationed throughout the valley.

Metro Capt. Christopher Darcy, who heads the Southern Nevada Counter-Terrorism Center, said local and federal law enforcement agencies are keeping in mind the mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub Saturday that left at least 35 dead.

BEER AND THE CHIPPENDALES

On Fremont Street, Anna Marie Cervantes posed with Chippendales’ dancers at the encouragement of her husband, Orlando.

The two came to Las Vegas to celebrate their one-year anniversary on New Year’s Day.

Their New Year’s resolution: Just be happier than they already are.

“We’re very blessed,” she said, holding a mug of beer while her husband donned a crown and enjoyed a cigar.

DANCING THE NIGHT AWAY

Farther down Fremont, performer Rachel Evans helped pump up the crowd, dancing to pulsing music on stage with a flowing cape.

Evans, who moved to Vegas to pursue her entertainment dreams, was beginning a marathon night. After dancing downtown, she was headed to the Stratosphere to dance there until 5 a.m.

“This is the longest New Year’s I’ve ever had,” she said. “But I’m so grateful for all the jobs.”

LONG JOURNEY IN SEARCH OF A PARTY

Some celebrants traveled thousands of miles to join the party.’

Annelies Van Es, 58, shot a video of her daughter Sabrina Van Bakkum, 28, standing near the northbound entrance to Interstate 15 on Tropicana Avenue.

The two, self-described “Vegas addicts,” were on their third visit to Vegas from their home in Mallorca, Spain, and searching for a party, preferably a cheap one.

But they came prepared in case they came up empty.

“We’ve got the party right here,” Van Bakkum said, holding up a hand bag. “We brought booze.”

ENTREPRENEURS GET THE BOOT

For Washington state residents Tiffani Miller, 20, and Ricky Coleman, 22, who have spent the last year on the road trying to make ends meet with odd jobs, Las Vegas was a bit of a disappointment.

After working at carnivals, pumpkin patches and Christmas tree lots along the West Coast, they thought they had a money-making idea selling party accoutrements such as large glow sticks and festive hats for the New Year’s Eve party.

Unfortunately, they were booted from the Strip because they were carting their wares around in two strollers. Instead, they were trying to attract buyers near Flamingo Road.

“We’re trying to make the most of what we got here,” Coleman said.

‘THAT IS LIFE’

Brothers Fernando and Ezequiel Coronet also were having a hard time as they tried to sell jewelry, handmade leather wristbands and other accessories they had spread out on a cloth at the Tropicana Avenue intersection.

“Hey fellas,” a Las Vegas police officer told the brothers. “Pack up your s—- and go.”

With that, the makeshift shop of the Coronet brothers was no more.

Fernando Coronet, 33, said he’s been living in Las Vegas for four years after moving from Los Angeles and recently has been selling on Instagram, in part to avoid police forcing him to move all the time.

“That is life,” he said as he rolled up his shop.

