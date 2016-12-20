Downtown Las Vegas New Year’s Eve parties will ring in 2017

Here are a few downtown venues hosting parties to kick-off 2017:

BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS

Located at 601 E. Fremont St., will feature a performance by XEB, the ex-original members of Third Eye Blind, Kevin Cadogan, Tony Fredianelli and Arion Salazar with original drummer Adrian Burley, at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 day of. VIP tickets are $125 and include sound check access, reserved seating, meet-and-greet and photo, signed poster and a special surprise (ticketfly.com).

DOWNTOWN GRAND

New Year’s Eve: All-You-Can-Drink wristband for $35, includes well cocktails, well wine and domestic beer at Furnace, Art and Freedom bars (downtowngrand.com).

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE

America’s Party - Downtown from 6 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. will feature live rockin’ music from Empire Records, 80’s Station, Spandex Nation, EDM Dancing Dj’s, Blue String Theory, Yellow Brick Road, Alter Ego, Voo Doo Cowboys, Garage Boys, Tony Marques and Zowie Bowie; a countdown by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman; a 2016 year-in-review retrospective on the Viva Vision screen; and the premiere of the new Viva Vision show featuring Green Day “Revolution Vegas.” Admission is $38.15 online through Dec. 25. Beginning Dec. 26, tickets are $43.60 online, at any of the Fremont Street Experience member hotel-casinos or at the event gates and SlotZilla box office on Dec. 31. Party & Zoom packages are $100, and include admission to the party and a flight on the SlotZilla Zoomline (vegasexperience.com/nye).

GOLD SPIKE

Escape Masquerade party with DJs Wizdumb and Dilemma, music by Avalon Landing, dancing, fire pits, hot spiked drinks, video feed, countdown, Champagne toast and more, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.; limited early bird price is $10, includes entry and toast; $70 includes premium open bar to both Gold Spike and Inspire; table packages are available (goldspike.com/nye).

GOLDEN NUGGET

Gold Diggers: featuring open bar 7 p.m.-midnight, Champagne toast, $100, table packages are also available (goldennugget.com/lasvegas).

THE PLAZA

Oscar’s Steakhouse: a free New Year’s Eve party with a DJ in the lounge 11 p.m.-2 a.m., with shareable appetizers, a Champagne toast, party favors and performance by Frankie Scinta. To RSVP for free, visit plazahotelcasino.com. Also, a fireworks show will launch from the towers of the Plaza. Showroom: Scintas performance at 8:45 p.m., tickets start at $49, includes Champagne toast for East Coast New Year’s Eve at 9 p.m. and party favors (702-386-2507).