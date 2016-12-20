Las Vegas nightclubs hosting New Year’s Eve parties to ring in 2017

Nightclubs pull out all the stops for New Year’s Eve, booking the best DJs, guest hosts and celebrities for the biggest party night of the year. A night after performing at The Chelsea, the Weeknd will make an appearance at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Marquee Nightclub, while Bruno Mars will guest host The Bank’s party after wrapping up his performance at Park Theater. Here’s a rundown of some of the parties on The Strip.

ARIA

Jewel Nightclub: Featuring Steve Aoki, open bar 9-11 p.m., general admission starts at $50 women and $75 men (jewelnightclub.com).

BELLAGIO

The Bank: Guest host Bruno Mars with sounds by DJ Ikon, doors open at 9 p.m., premium open bar 9 p.m.-midnight, general admission starts at $95 (thebanklasvegas.com).

Hyde Bellagio: Black Tie Masquerade with D.Miles, hosted bar (standing room only), Champagne toast, doors open at 9 p.m., $63.28 or $94.72 with hosted bar (hydebellagio.com).

CAESARS PALACE

Omnia Nightclub: featuring Calvin Harris with Generik in the Main Room and DJ Crooked in Heart of Omnia, general admission starts at $125 for women and $200 for men, VIP bar card package starts at $200 for women and $275 for men (omnianightclub.com).

THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS

Marquee Dayclub: Party with DJ-trio Cash Cash under the temperature-regulated dome. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and tickets are $35 for men and $25 for women (marqueelasvegas.com).

Marquee Nightclub: Featuring an appearance by the Weeknd. Tickets start at $128.44 for women and $201.84 for men and include premium open bar 9-11 p.m., heavily passed hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m.-midnight and a Champagne toast (marqueelasvegas.com).

THE CROMWELL

Drai’s Nightclub: Kendrick Lamar in concert, open Champagne bar 9-11 p.m., tickets start at $250 for men and $175 for women; table packages are available (draisnightlife.com).

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Vanity Nightclub: featuring a DJ/drum set by blink-182’s Travis Barker, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men and include hosted bar 9-11 p.m. (hardrockhotel.com).

LUXOR

LAX Nightclub: Featuring Warren G, Ginuwine, Ying Yang Twins, doors open at 9 p.m. with open bar until 11 p.m.; tickets start at $109 (luxor.com/lax).

MANDALAY BAY

Light Nightclub: Ludacris with DJ E-Rock, doors open at 9 p.m., open bar 9-11 p.m., general admission starts at $80 men and $40 women; table packages are available (thelightvegas.com).

MGM GRAND

Hakkasan Nightclub: featuring Drake in the Main Room and DJ MK & OB-One in the Ling Ling Club; doors open at 8 p.m.; general admission starts at $175 for women and $250 for men, VIP bar card package starts at $250 for women and $325 for men (hakkasanlv.com).

THE MIRAGE

1Oak Nightclub: DJ set by Lil Jon, doors open at 9 p.m., open bar 9 p.m.-midnight, and a countdown; general admission starts at $50 for women and $75 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).

PALAZZO

Lavo: T-Pain rings in 2017 with a countdown and performance. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $85 for men and $55 for women and include premium open bar 9-11 p.m., heavily passed hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m.-midnight, a Champagne toast and entry to Tao after midnight (lavolv.com).

PALMS

Ghostbar Dayclub: featuring DJs Seany Mac and Mark Stylz, countdowns from around the world, party favors and a Champagne toast, 1-6 p.m., $20 men, $10 women and free for locals (palms.com).

Ghostbar: doors open at 8 p.m., featuring DJs Vibratto and Stylz, view of fireworks, general admission starts at $100, hosted bar tickets start at $200, VIP tables and bottle service options start at $1,250 (palms.com).

Rain Nightclub: Midnight Fire & Rain with DJ Mark Da Spot, four-hour premium open bar, countdown, 9 p.m.-4 a.m., tickets start at $137.50 (vegasnightlife.com).

Moon Nightclub: Party on the Moon with view of fireworks, four-hour premium open bar, access to Moon and The View, countdown, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., tickets start at $137.50 (vegasnightlife.com).

PARIS LAS VEGAS

Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop: featuring access to main room and rooftop, three-hour premium open bar, Champagne toast, 9 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $135, VIP packages with bottle service start at $750 (chateaunights.com).

SLS LAS VEGAS

Foxtail Nightclub: featuring DJ Hollywood, open bar 8 p.m.-midnight, a countdown and Champagne toast, tickets start at $50; table packages are available (foxtailnightclub.com).

THE VENETIAN

Tao Nighclub: French Montana with DJ Khaled. Tickets start at $140 for men and $85 for women and include premium open bar 9-11 p.m., heavily passed hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m.-midnight, a Champagne toast and entry into Lavo at Palazzo after midnight (taolasvegas.com).

WYNN LAS VEGAS

Surrender at Encore: featuring DJ Snake, hosted open bar 9-11 p.m., tickets starting at $75 for men and $50 for women (surrendernightclub.com).

XS Nightclub at Encore: Major Lazer headlines with open bar 9-11 p.m.; all-access tickets starting at $200 for men and $100 for women; outdoor tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (xslasvegas.com).

Intrigue Nightclub: featuring sounds by Chuckie, hosted open bar 9-11 p.m., general admission starts at $30 women and $50 men (intriguevegas.com). VIP packages and tables with varying bottle service offerings are available (wynnsocial.com).