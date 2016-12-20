Posted Updated 

Plenty of Las Vegas New Year’s Eve parties aren’t on the Strip at all

Travis Barker performs as part of Blink 182. (Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch)

Jamestown at Aliante Casino.

By MADELON HYNES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

If you’d like to spend New Year’s Eve without the crowds downtown or on the Strip, a range of other hotel-casinos and venues around the valley have celebrations worth considering.

ALIANTE CASINO

Access Showroom: Featuring vocalist Tyriq and R&B band Jamestown at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $30, and include party favors, a countdown and Champagne toast. VIP packages are available. ETA Lounge: advance reservations are $60, include a reserved seat, Champagne toast, drink ticket and party favors. Standing-room-only tickets at the door are $30, include Champagne toast (aliantegaming.com).

THE BOOTLEGGER

Located at 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Cabaret Room: “Swing in the New Year” featuring the George Bugatti Ensemble, party favors, dinner and a Champagne toast, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $95 (702-736-4939).

BOULDER DAM BREWING CO.

Located at 453 Nevada Highway, Boulder City. Featuring live music with Great Jones Band, drawings and prizes, select cocktails and free Champagne toast, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., no cover (boulderdambrewing.com).

BOULDER STATION

The Railhead: a DJ spins 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m., no cover. Kixx Bar: Joe Buonanno performs 10 p.m.-1 a.m., no cover; at 4111 Boulder Highway (boulderstation.sclv.com).

CANNERY

The Club: Sixtiesmania will perform at 7:30 p.m., free. Pin-Ups Bar: Cover to Cover will perform 7-10 p.m. and jazz pianist Luggnutt & Avana will perform from 10:30 to 2 a.m., free. Casino Floor: countdown to midnight with a Champagne toast (cannerycasino.com).

DISTILL

Located at 10820 W. Charleston Blvd., and 4830 W. Pyle Ave., will offer parties starting at 9 p.m., and featuring live music, dancing, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast, no cover (distillbar.com).

EASTSIDE CANNERY

Eastside Events Center: Vince Neil will perform Motley Crue’s hits at 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.95 are available at Ticketmaster.com. One Six Sky Lounge: The R&B band Next Movement will perform at the fireworks viewing party on the 16th floor of the hotel starting at 10 p.m., $59, includes two drinks and party favors. Marilyn’s Lounge: Sin City Sinners will start rocking at 11 p.m., $10, includes a drink and party favors (eastsidecannery.com).

ELIXIR

Located at 2920 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, will offer a party 9 p.m.-1 a.m., featuring a DJ, dancing, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast, no cover (elixirlounge.net).

FIESTA HENDERSON

Coco Lounge: Cool Change, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., no cover; at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway (fiestahenderson.sclv.com).

FIESTA RANCHO

Club Tequila: Power 88 New Year’s Eve Party with DJs, Champagne toast, balloon drop and party favors, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., $30 advance or $35 at the door. Cabo Lounge: Eagle One All Stars performs 9 p.m.-1 a.m., no cover; at 2400 N. Rancho Dr., North Las Vegas (fiestarancho.sclv.com).

GREEN VALLEY RANCH RESORT

Drop Bar: Shawn Eiferman performs 8 p.m.-midnight, followed by a Video DJ until 4 a.m., $20 cover. Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis: Dave Ritz performs 7 p.m.-1 a.m., no cover (greenvalleyranch.sclv.com).

THE ORLEANS

New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance Party featuring food, dancing, open bar, countdown and DJ Dave, starting at 9:30 p.m., $120 (702-365-7111).

PALACE STATION

Jack’s Irish Pub: Ryan Whyte Maloney Trio performs 9 p.m.-1 a.m., no cover, at 2411 W. Sahara Ave. (palacestation.sclv.com).

RAMPART CASINO

Casino-wide party from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with Champagne toast, party favors, Lil’ Elmo & the Cosmos at Addison’s Lounge and Rok of Ages at JC’s Irish Sports Pub (theresortatsummerlin.com).

RED ROCK RESORT

Rocks Lounge: doors open at 10 p.m., features music by Status, $20-$25. Crimson: a DJ spins 10 p.m.-2 a.m., $20-$25 cover. T-Bones Chophouse: Steven Raper performs 5-9 p.m. and Cali Tucker performs 9 p.m.-1 a.m., no cover. Onyx Bar: Rustyn Vaught Lee performs 9 p.m.-2 a.m., no cover (redrock.sclv.com). Red Rock Lanes: only $199 per lane, includes drawing tickets for door prizes when a special colored pin comes up as a head pin and when a player gets a strike. Spectators will need to purchase a $15 wristband to enter the bowling lanes. Guests must reserve their lanes by Dec. 25 (702-797-7467).

REMEDY’S

Located at 3265 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson, and 530 Conestoga Way, Henderson, will offer parties starting at 9 p.m., and featuring live music, dancing, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast, no cover (remedystavern.com).

RON DECAR’S EVENT CENTER

Located at 1201 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Ron Decar’s Swingin’ New Year’s Eve featuring a band, singers, entertainers, a buffet, Champagne toast and cash bar, doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. and showtime at 9 p.m., $125 per person, $240 per couple or $380 per couple for VIP (rondecarseventcenter.com).

SILVER NUGGET CASINO

Located at 2140 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas. New Year’s Eve concert featuring Lakeside and Slave, doors open at 7 p.m., Tickets are $50 or $100 for preferred seating. For VIP tickets, call 702-769-4948.

SILVERTON

“Skip the Strip” New Year’s Eve Party with bottomless cocktails 7-10 p.m., access to the DJ Dance Party in the Veil Pavilion at 10 p.m. with Champagne toast, balloon drop and countdown. Tickets are $25 in advance or $40 day of, at 3333 Blue Diamond Road (silvertoncasino.com).

SAM’S TOWN

Sam’s Town Live: New Year’s Eve Party with Wes Winters, 10 p.m.-midnight, $25, includes a cocktail, party favors and midnight toast. Roxy’s: Cat Daddy, 4:30-9:30 p.m., no cover. Flipside 4 performs at 10:30 p.m., no cover. New Year’s Eve Bingo Blowouts at 1 p.m. session, $15; 11 p.m. session, $30 buy-in, includes party favors, Champagne, cake and chance to win $20,000 in cash prizes; at 5111 Boulder Highway (samstownlv.com).

SANTA FE STATION

Chrome Showroom: Vegas Goodfellas dinner show at 5 and 8 p.m., $60 or $99 (702-667-4723). Doors open at 10:30 p.m. for Herstory of Rock, $20, includes party favors, drink specials and Champagne Toast. 4949: a DJ, 9 p.m., $10. Santa Fe Lanes: New Year’s Eve cosmic bowling party 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $37 per person before Dec. 31 or $42 day of, includes bowling, party favors, shoes, one large single topping pizza, one soft drink pitcher (702-658-4910); at 4949 N. Rancho Drive (santafestation.sclv.com).

SOUTH POINT

Showroom: New Year’s at Noon with the Alley Cats doo wop sound, doors open at noon, $19, includes party favors and Champagne toast. Grandview Lounge: vocal, stage and piano performer Wes Winters performs at 5 p.m, free. Showroom: Rockin’ M Town with Gregg Austin dance party, doors open at 9 p.m., $65, includes two drinks, party favors and a Champagne toast. Exhibit Hall: The Spazmatics’ 80’s Night, doors open at 9:30 p.m., $75, includes an open bar, party favors, hor d’oeuvres and a Champagne toast. Ballroom: Doors open at 8 p.m. for “Dennis DeYoung: The Music of Styx” featuring a four-course dinner, open bar, party favors and Champagne toast, $175 (southpointcasino.com/nye).

SUNCOAST

Showroom: Vegas Super Band, 9 p.m., tickets start at $35, includes Champagne toast and balloon drop (suncoastcasino.com). $30,000 Guaranteed New Year’s Eve Bingo, doors open at 8 p.m., $60 buy-in, includes free dauber, Champagne, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and 2017 date book. $10,000 New Year’s in the Afternoon, 3 p.m., $20 buy-in, includes free dauber and Champagne (1-877-636-7111 Ext. 5611 for Bingo tickets). Bowling Center: cosmic bowling party 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $17.50 until Dec. 28, then $22.50 (702-636-7400 for bowling).

SUNSET STATION

Club Madrid: DJ Lee Orchard spins 11 p.m.-2 a.m., no cover. Gaudi Bar: Jeremy James performs 9 p.m.-1 a.m., no cover. Rosalita’s Cantina: Tony Venniro performs 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., no cover (sunsetstation.sclv.com). Strike Zone Bowling Center: Check-in starts at 8:30 p.m. and the fee is $125 per lane. Pre-paid reservations required (702-547-7467).

TEXAS STATION

Texas Star Lanes: New Year’s Eve cosmic bowling party featuring bowling, shoes, pizza, pitcher of soda, $100 per lane for maximum five people per lane (702-288-7728). South Padre: multi-talented artist La Mar Le Warren performs, doors open at 8 p.m., no cover. A-Bar: Yvonne Silva performs 7-10 p.m. and Rick Duarte perfroms 10 p.m.-1 a.m., no cover (texasstation.sclv.com).

TOWN SQUARE

Families can celebrate Noon Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring an inflatable slide and rock wall, bounce houses, face painting and balloon artists, a DJ from KLUC-FM 98.5 will do a countdown with dance party music, and a toast with juice boxes (mytownsquarelasvegas.com). Stoney’s Rockin’ Country: featuring country singer Carter Winter at 9 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $25 (stoneysrockincountry.com). McFadden’s Restaurant & Saloon: featuring party favors, a free beer toast and balloon drop at midnight, $10 for men, no cover for women (702-834-4400). Blue Martini: “Midnight in Paris”-themed event with passed hors d’oeivres 8-10 p.m., open bar with well drinks, house wines, domestic beers and five signature martinis 9-10 p.m., party favors, balloon drop, live entertainment and a Champagne toast. Standing room only presale tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Table reservations range in price (702-949-2583).

WESTGATE LAS VEGAS

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the British Invasion Celebration featuring music by the Fab, a three-course dinner, East Coast countdown and photo booth, $125 (westgatelasvegsaresort.com).

 