Pyrotechnics from 7 Strip resorts will help ring in the new year

New Year’s fireworks will be launched from seven Strip resorts to help thousands of revelers ring in the start of 2017, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced Thursday.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed so visitors can pack the streets to watch pyrotechnics illuminate the night sky above ARIA Resort & Casino, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Stratosphere Casino Hotel & Tower, Treasure Island and The Venetian Las Vegas.

Fireworks and live entertainment also will celebrate the new year’s arrival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.

