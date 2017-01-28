5 spots to go for nightlife in Las Vegas this week

Kaskade

Grammy-nominated DJ-producer Kaskade closes out the first month of his new multivenue residency with the Hakkasan Group at Omnia Nightclub on Friday. DJ Stretch will spin in the Heart of Omnia. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 omnianightclub.com.

D.R.A.M.

Rapper D.R.A.M. will perform his hits, including “Cha Cha” and “Broccoli,” at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men draisnightlife.com.

DJ Ruckus

Marquee Nightclub celebrates the six-year anniversary of its weekly industry party, Marquee Mondays, with DJ Ruckus. Tickets are $35 for men, $25 for women and locals are free. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas marqueelasvegas.com.

Konflikt

Spend the last day of January at Hyde Bellagio’s Industry Tuesday event featuring sounds by Konflikt. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Bellagio. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP Fast Pass starts at $50. Admission is free for locals until 1 a.m. hydebellagio.com.

Jauz

Check out sounds by L.A.-based DJ Jauz on Thursday at Hakkasan Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at MGM Grand. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 hakkasanlv.com.