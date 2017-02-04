Best acts to catch at Las Vegas clubs this weekend

Travis Scott

Jewel Nightclub’s “The Good Life Fridays” series debuts its new monthly event, the Travis Scott Experience. With hit singles “Goosebumps,” “Pick Up the Phone” and “Beibs in the Trap,” rapper Scott will take over Jewel for an exclusive show each month. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men.

2 Chainz

Spend the night before the Super Bowl with rapper 2 Chainz at 1 Oak Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at The Mirage. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men.

Method Man and Redman

For its Super Bowl weekend, Foxtail Nightclub will host a performance by Method Man and Redman on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at SLS Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men.

Club Nouveau

The Silverton’s Friday Night Live Gold series will feature Club Nouveau performing the group’s hits, including “Rumors,” “Why You Treat Me So Bad” and “Lean on Me,” starting at 7 p.m. in Veil Pavilion. An after-party with DJ R.O.B. will follow from 10 p.m. to midnight. General admission is $10, or $5 for Silverton Rewards Card members.

Chateau Wednesdays

Resident DJ Bayati spins at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop during the club’s industry night. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. Free admission for locals with ID on Wednesdays. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men.