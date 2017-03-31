This week’s 3 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Busta Rhymes

Veteran MC Busta Rhymes returns to Drai’s Nightclub to kick-start the weekend with a live concert Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (draisnightlife.com).

Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner returns to the DJ booth at Hyde Bellagio on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hydebellagio.com).

Party Favor

Party Favor takes over the main club at Omnia Nightclub on Saturday, while Melo-D will spin in the Heart of Omnia. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).