This week's 3 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

This week’s 3 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett walked across club Hyde Bellagio last Saturday to wish Brody Jenner a happy birthday. They both got photo bombed in the foreground by a party girl giving the photographer her best Blue Steel eyebrows.

This week’s 3 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Busta Rhymes performs during Hot 97's &quot;Busta Rhymes & Friends: Hot For The Holidays&quot; at the Prudential Center on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015 in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP)

By MADELON HYNES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Busta Rhymes

Veteran MC Busta Rhymes returns to Drai’s Nightclub to kick-start the weekend with a live concert Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (draisnightlife.com).

Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner returns to the DJ booth at Hyde Bellagio on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hydebellagio.com).

Party Favor

Party Favor takes over the main club at Omnia Nightclub on Saturday, while Melo-D will spin in the Heart of Omnia. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

 