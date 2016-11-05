Posted 

This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Nelly performs at EA SPORTS Madden Bowl 2015 Thursday, Jan., 29, 2015, in Phoenix. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision for EA SPORTS/AP Images)

Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr., known as Nelly, performs at Philips Arena on the Main Event tour on Saturday, June 6, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

By MADELON HYNES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Nelly’s Birthday

Join the party as Nelly celebrates his birthday weekend atop the Cromwell at Drai’s Nightclub. On Friday, Jermaine Dupri will host the celebration featuring a live concert by Nelly and friends. Kelly Rowland joins Nelly for a concert Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisnightlife.com).

T-Pain

Light Nightclub will host the Soul Train Music Fest after-party featuring T-Pain on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Top Rank after-party

Top Rank Boxing’s official Pacquiao vs. Vargas after-party will be at Intrigue Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. General-admission tickets start at $30 for men and $20 for women (intriguevegas.com).

Alesso

Alesso spins at XS Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. General-admission tickets start at $30 for men and $20 for women (xslasvegas.com).

Kid Conrad

Kid Conrad deejays at Foxtail Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at SLS Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (foxtailnightclub.com).

 