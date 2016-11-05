This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Nelly’s Birthday

Join the party as Nelly celebrates his birthday weekend atop the Cromwell at Drai’s Nightclub. On Friday, Jermaine Dupri will host the celebration featuring a live concert by Nelly and friends. Kelly Rowland joins Nelly for a concert Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisnightlife.com).

T-Pain

Light Nightclub will host the Soul Train Music Fest after-party featuring T-Pain on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Top Rank after-party

Top Rank Boxing’s official Pacquiao vs. Vargas after-party will be at Intrigue Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. General-admission tickets start at $30 for men and $20 for women (intriguevegas.com).

Alesso

Alesso spins at XS Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. General-admission tickets start at $30 for men and $20 for women (xslasvegas.com).

Kid Conrad

Kid Conrad deejays at Foxtail Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at SLS Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (foxtailnightclub.com).