This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

‘Flossgiving’

Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve at Surrender Nightclub’s Wednesday industry night “Flossgiving” party featuring a set by Flosstradamus. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Encore. The club’s weekly industry night is free for locals. General admission starts at $35 for women and $45 for men (surrendernightclub.com).

Steve Aoki

Hakkasan will host Steve Aoki’s birthday celebration Saturday in the club’s main room. Phoreyz will spin in the Ling Ling Club. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at MGM Grand. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (hakkasanlv.com).

Ja Rule

Four-time Grammy-nominated rapper Ja Rule will headline at LAX Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Luxor. Tickets start at $20 for men and $10 for women (luxor.com/lax).

Ty Dolla Sign

Hip-hop artist Ty Dolla Sign will perform Monday at Marquee Nightclub with sounds by Vice. Tickets are $35 for men and $25 for women. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (marqueelasvegas.com).

FAED

Jewel Nightclub’s “Flawless Monday” will feature beats by the DJ team FAED, otherwise known as DJ Five and Eric Dlux. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).