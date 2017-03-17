This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Anderson .Paak

Kick off your weekend at Jewel Nightclub’s “The Good Life Fridays” event featuring Anderson .Paak. The Grammy-nominated singer and rapper will take over Jewel for an exclusive show. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

‘XIV Baewatch’

Hyde Bellagio will celebrate the start of pool season with its “Baewatch” extravaganza Sunday. Guests will enter a beach-themed paradise with decorations and hundreds of pounds of confetti, Champagne showers, cocktails and a DJ. Doors open at 6 p.m. at Bellagio. Tickets start at $20 for ladies, $30 for men or $100 for a VIP fast pass. Suggested attire is pool, beach and swimwear (hydebellagio.com).

‘Sunday Nightswim’

XS Nightclub’s popular Sunday night pool party returns with DJ Snake. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. General-admission tickets start at $30 for men and $20 for women (xslasvegas.com).

‘Latin Dance Party’

Enjoy dancing and listening to Latin beats at Claudine Castro’s Latin dance party at Sam’s Town on Monday. The Las Vegas-based singer hosts the party weekly starting at 9 p.m. in Roxy’s. Admission is free (samstownlv.com).

‘Spring Fling’ at Light

Light Nightclub will host the “Blackout Artist Spring Fling” featuring sets by Ikon, DJ Karma and B2B on Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).