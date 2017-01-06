This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna will spend the first Saturday of 2017 making a special guest appearance at 1 Oak Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).

Zedd

German DJ and music producer Anton Zaslavsi, aka Zedd, begins his multi-venue residency with the Hakkasan Group at Omnia Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP Bar Card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

French Montana

On Saturday, Tao Nightclub will host a performance by rapper French Montana with sounds by Eric Dlux. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (taolasvegas.com).

Girls’ Night Out Bingo

Ladies can enjoy a bingo night featuring emcee Kirk Johnson, signature drinks, giveaways and more, starting at 11 p.m. on Saturdays at Santa Fe Station. Doors open at 10 p.m. Ladies drink free (702-658-4900).

Karaoke

Grab the mic and sing the hits while backed by a live band at Rockhouse on Thursday nights. Rockstar Live Band Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. at Rockhouse in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and the Palazzo (therockhousebar.com).