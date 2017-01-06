Posted 

This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2015 file photo, Blac Chyna arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Reality stars Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have welcomed their first child together.A representative for the couple says Chyna delivered a baby girl named Dream on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By MADELON HYNES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna will spend the first Saturday of 2017 making a special guest appearance at 1 Oak Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).

Zedd

German DJ and music producer Anton Zaslavsi, aka Zedd, begins his multi-venue residency with the Hakkasan Group at Omnia Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP Bar Card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

French Montana

On Saturday, Tao Nightclub will host a performance by rapper French Montana with sounds by Eric Dlux. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (taolasvegas.com).

Girls’ Night Out Bingo

Ladies can enjoy a bingo night featuring emcee Kirk Johnson, signature drinks, giveaways and more, starting at 11 p.m. on Saturdays at Santa Fe Station. Doors open at 10 p.m. Ladies drink free (702-658-4900).

Karaoke

Grab the mic and sing the hits while backed by a live band at Rockhouse on Thursday nights. Rockstar Live Band Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. at Rockhouse in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and the Palazzo (therockhousebar.com).

 