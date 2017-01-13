This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Rae Sremmurd

Hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd entertain at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday. Brothers Khalif and Aaquil Brown will perform “Black Beatles” and other hit songs when they take the stage. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisnightlife.com).

DJ Hollywood

DJ Hollywood spins at Foxtail Nightclub on Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at SLS Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (foxtailnightclub.com).

DJ Seize

Join “The Party Rocker” from San Diego, DJ Seize, when he returns to spin at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (chateaunights.com).

Cosmic Skate Nights

The SoBe Ice Arena at Fiesta Rancho hosts “Cosmic Skate” nights with DJ Herrera from 7 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The fee is $10 with skate rental. For details, call 702-638-3785 (fiestarancho.sclv.com).

DJ Dash

Check out beats by DJ Dash on Saturday at The Bank Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Bellagio. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thebanklasvegas.com).