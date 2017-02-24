‘One Drop’ auction items include meeting Jennifer Lopez, vacationing with Richard Branson

The fifth-annual “One Night for One Drop,” an extraordinary, one-night-only experience supporting safe water access programs worldwide, is March 3 at Zumanity Theater at New York-New York.

Award-winning vocal group and Canadian heartthrobs The Tenors are partnering with One Drop to present a performance of rock songs by Cirque du Soleil and the trio. William Shatner, Redfoo and Grace VanderWaal also will perform, and I’m reliably hearing that The Backstreet Boys will make a surprise appearance.

Truly an evening not to be missed, but if you can’t make it in person or find the tickets too steep, there’s still a way to participate and give to this important organization. Live at CharityBuzz.com, an online auction in support of One Drop is now open for bids.

Auction items include:

* Join Sir Richard Branson for the ultimate, all-inclusive vacation during The Necker Cup 2017 Pro-Am Tennis Event from Nov. 27- Dec. 2. This is where former President Barack Obama recently sailed on vacation.

* Meet Jennifer Lopez with two VIP tickets to an upcoming concert at Axis at Planet Hollywood

* A Day in the Life of a Cirque Artist, plus a Cirque show of your choice on the Strip

* Two front-row tickets to Rod Stewart’s “The Hits” and two-night stay at Caesars Palace

* Two front-row tickets to Sir Elton John’s “The Million Dollar Piano” and two-night stay at Caesars

* Four-day music recording session at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta and dinner from chef Mali Hunter

* Two VIP tickets to the FIA Formula E Championship from July 15-16 in New York and driving experience

Bidding closes at 11 a.m. PDT/2 p.m. EDT on March 2 in order to be part of the live auction at the event March 3. “One Night for One Drop” is an annual philanthropic event in which Cirque cast and crew donate their talent and time to create a production for one night only.

It is in support of One Drop, an international nonprofit dedicated to providing access to safe water around the world and with local projects in Southern Nevada such as Springs Preserve. Since 2013, the event has raised more than $24 million to support One Drop’s mission.