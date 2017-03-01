‘One Night for One Drop’ auction could take you on a long, winding road to Abbey Road

Friday’s Cirque du Soleil “One Night for One Drop” production at “Zumanity” Theater at New York-New York will feature a live auction of extraordinary items as part of the water charity’s fundraiser. Check out items and bid at CharityBuzz.com.

One item that caught my eye was an opportunity to “Relive The Beatles” through a tour of Abbey Road in London by music director Giles Martin (Cirque’s “The Beatles Love” at The Mirage).

Fans remember that it was his father, Sir George Martin, who produced and recorded the Liverpool foursome on their many treasured albums, including “Abbey Road.” The winner also receives two VIP tickets to “Love.”

Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Richard Branson, Jennifer Lopez, Donny & Marie Osmond, The Backstreet Boys and more have contributed meet-and-greet show tickets for the auction, which we reported Thursday.

POLICE DOG MOVIE WRAPS

Filming is wrapping this weekend at Caesars Palace on the film “Show Dogs” about talking police dogs. The cast and crew flew here after a nine-week shoot in England. The film is directed by Raja Gosnell, whose credits include “The Smurfs” films and “Big Momma’s House.”

I’m told that the film is focused on a Rottweiler, Max, who has to go undercover as a show dog. “Show Dogs” stars Will Arnett and Natasha Lyonne, who was 6 years old when she starred in “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.”

Among her 30 films in 10 years, Natasha has starred in “American Pie” and “But I’m a Cheerleader,” and Rufus Wainwright’s “Natasha” is dedicated to her. The movie also features the voices of Ludacris, Shaquille O’Neal, Stanley Tucci and Gabriel Iglesias as other dogs.

Film industry insiders say that Las Vegas has struggled to attract film projects because of the lack of Nevada state tax incentives since the big budget car-chase sequence in last year’s “Jason Bourne” — 170 cars were destroyed!

NEW PAWN PLAZA STORES

“Pawn Stars” head honcho Rick Harrison, who owns Pawn Plaza, has added two stores to the collection there: Elite Motor Rentals and Jared’s Old Fashion Hot Dogs & Hamburgers, which is now open.

Elite, which will offer Polaris Slingshot rentals for open-road adventures at Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Hoover Dam, opens this spring. The Slingshot is an exotic, three-wheel hybrid of a car and motorcycle.

GLOBAL DINING ADVENTURES

Caesars Palace President Gary Selesner travels around the world about as much as I used to, and one afternoon over cigars and cognac at his new Montecristo Cigar Bar, we started swapping stories of our global culinary adventures.

It has now led to a luncheon for this year’s Vegas Uncork’d where we will attempt to top each other while serving dishes from our international roaming. We’re inviting foodies to join us April 28 at Caesars when we re-create our favorite meals and dining experiences. Details: VegasUncorked.com.

FOUR-STAR AWARD

For the ninth consecutive year, Donald Trump’s spa at Trump International Hotel off the Strip opposite Fashion Show has received a Four Star Award from Forbes Travel Guide for its commitment to exceptional service and world-class facility.

The 11,000-square-foot spa is described as a serene sanctuary that is “a getaway within a getaway” — probably exactly what the president might need for himself after his contentious first month in The Oval Office.

ST. BALDRICK’S DAYS

For the next two weekends, there’ll be a lot of baldheaded men — and women — here thanks to their generosity having their heads shorn in the fight against childhood cancer when the annual St. Baldrick’s Days are held. I’ll be MC on Saturday at McMullan’s Irish Pub opposite The Orleans, with Jennifer Romas and her cast of “Sexxy” at Westgate collecting donations.

Then the following Saturday, burlesque beauty Melody Sweets of “Absinthe” at Caesars will be shaving our colleague John Katsilometes’ head. Two hours later, the “Absinthe” cast will join in the fundraiser. Join us for a great cause!

LATE-NIGHT COMEDY

Starting in March, mystery comics will begin a monthly invasion of Mark Shunock’s community arts theater The Space for “Louie Anderson Presents: The After Show.” The beloved comedian will feature Las Vegas’ premier comics for a no-hold’s-barred late night of fun.

Structured like a New York City intimate comedy cabaret, “The After Show” will be the place to see up-and-coming comedians, established comics workshopping new material and perhaps catch a glimpse of Strip headliners wanting to continue the laughs. “The After Show” premieres March 18, with seating at 150.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Former Vice President Dick Cheney was at Public House at The Venetian with two guests and a Secret Service escort for a 2 1/2 hour lunch and enjoyed a Zurita Margarita (Don Julio Blanco, lime juice, jalapeno-infused simple syrup, pineapple juice and agave). Dick was here to introduce Vice President Mike Pence at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition meeting.

Masterful comedy ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is taping shows for The Food Network with Las Vegas chefs in their restaurants next week ahead of his March 8 performance at The Colosseum at Caesars.

Singer-songwriter Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, actor and son of The Venetian headliner superstar Diana Ross, their daughter Jagger Snow Ross, and Chudney Ross, TV producer and Diana’s daughter, made it a family affair for the final performance of “The Essential Diana Ross: Some Memories Never Fade” over the weekend.

The diva pulled her granddaughter onstage during the performance. Evan took to Instagram to praise his mother, saying, “Tonight was amazing! Mom is the best of all time.” Diana’s daughter actress Rhonda Ross Kendrick also attended a show.

Click here for tips on Tonight and Tomorrow in Las Vegas.