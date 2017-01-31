Q+A: Adam Rapoport — This ‘Vegas Uncork’d is definitely going to be the most dynamic one yet’

The 11th year of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit from April 27-30 will be four days of unbelievable feasting and partying. Is this the ultimate gathering of celebrity chefs?

“This is the only weekend of the year when this many renowned chefs come together in one destination to host intimate dinners and allow guests from around the world to indulge in an epicurean experience of a lifetime,” said Adam Rapoport, Bon Appetit editor in chief.

“With tons of new programming this year, the 11th annual Vegas Uncork’d is definitely going to be the most dynamic one yet. It is extraordinary talent. After a year away, Bobby Flay is back and joining Nobu (Matsuhisa), Wolfgang Puck. We have Gordon Ramsay and Jose Andres, who I love is back in the mix.

“We have Guy Savoy and Alain Ducasse, the Voltaggio brothers, Julian Serrano, Akira Back, Buddy Valastro the “Cake Boss.” Giada (de Laurentiis)’ is in the mix again this year. It’s a pretty good lineup. What I always liked about Uncork’d is not only do you have all these chefs participating, but you have them in their own venues.

“Going to brunch at Giada with her there is really nice, and sitting on that patio veranda overlooking the Strip and being open air and having her serve her food in her environment with her there is very different than being in a white tent somewhere on a field with the chef. Guests experience their whole vision.”

As editor, Adam is regarded as an expert of all things food in America. With last week’s win at the Bocuse D’Or food Olympics by a team of chefs under the tutelage of our Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud, I had to ask his opinion of the United States finally being recognized for the best food in the world.

How do you feel that Team USA was voted No. 1 at Bocuse D’Or for the first time in its 30-year history? What does that say about food in America and here in Las Vegas?

I think it’s amazing. I don’t think anyone in the past would have picked Team USA to take the top prize. To do so is huge given how intense that competition is. When you watch the event, the focus and the intensity is overwhelming, and how passionate those chefs are, how seriously they take it and the commitment is so impressive.

You’re like, “Wow, those guys are all in.” So to walk away with the top prize is just wonderful. We’re actually doing a story about this in our March issue. I think what makes America great is that we have the most dynamic and diverse culinary scene in the world.

Just look at Vegas Uncorked, from Nobu to Jose Andres, Guy Savoy, Giada and Bobby Flay. You have every cuisine at its highest level available to us in America. It’s this diverse array of chefs who provide us with this luxury. I think we should be hugely appreciative of that as a country and as food lovers.

I love going to Italy, but when you go to Italy, you’re eating Italian food three times a day. I’m not complaining about that, but, we should be grateful for what a dynamic food scene we have in this country, and it operates at such a high level across all these cuisines.

How recent has America found its culinary chops?

It’s interesting in that there’s always been so many ethnic cuisines in America. Food lovers who really search out great meals have always known that. It’s interesting now how those cuisines have become elevated. There’s not only just more traditional home-style cooking from all these different parts of the world.

You have them at the highest level, as well, at the restaurants in Las Vegas. From the highs to the lows, it’s all types, and that’s incredible. You really don’t find that in other countries with this breadth of cuisines at such a high-quality level. It’s crazy, and I think we, as Americans, should salute and appreciate that.

Are you concerned that we are going too casual in our restaurants and we aren’t staying as formal as we could be or should be with our food service?

That’s an interesting question. I think without question, we’ve gotten more casual with our restaurants in terms of atmosphere, service and amenities. Gone are the days of white tablecloths and fine china for the most part. On the flip side, I think the food is as good or better than ever and execution of the food.

The reality now is OK, I can go to a restaurant without the fresh flower display and the fine china and the cut crystal glasses and still get wonderful food. But the environment and atmosphere has changed without question.

It’s not that those places don’t exist anymore, but if you look at the Daniel Bouluds or the Thomas Kellers of the world, even the new restaurants they’re opening are generally on the more casual side. People are not opening Restaurant Daniel these days.

Instead, you have chefs like David Chang who has just opened Momofuku at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas who make amazing food, but they’re serving them in a very different environment. You go to a Peruvian restaurant like Sazon in San Francisco, which is very expensive, but it’s got the wood-fired oven, wood tables, no tablecloths, a much more casual, California vibe.

But with exquisite food. It’s interesting. Food here is good or better than ever, but the formality and the elegance of the restaurants have without question changed.

Doesn’t the formality of a Mr Chow set the tone for a meal?

Yes, absolutely, but so does the converse of that. The informalities set the tone for the meal. I appreciate those restaurants that still maintain an air of formality. I appreciate them even more now where they do get the details right, and their service is proper. I enjoy myself more going to those restaurants because it feels special, which I think is important.

I remember a time when you couldn’t get onboard a Pan Am first-class flight unless you wore a suit and a tie.

Times have definitely changed. In Manhattan, I love going to a restaurant where you need a jacket because it just feels like a different world. I think The Polo Bar in New York does an amazing job at bringing elegance and panache back to New York City dining.

Do you think the pendulum will swing back from casual to formal, or have we lost the formality forever?

I have a hard time imagining it swinging back on a broad scale, although I said that I do think there will be those select restaurateurs who understand that there’s always going to be a demand for elegance in places, that people really do love those restaurants. They may be in a minority, but they’ll be a much-loved minority.

I still think, though, when everybody looks as if they’ve come out of the same Dick’s Sporting Goods, they shouldn’t be in a restaurant wearing year-old clothing.

I can’t argue. I worked at GQ for 10 years. I always think you should dress well, and, even when dressing casually, I think you can dress smartly. There are different ways to approach it. I’m not going to argue with you on that one. I think there’s a way to be stylish and tasteful without being formal.

You know, I’m wearing a pair of $400 white sneakers right now by Yves Saint Laurent, skinny navy pants and a crewneck sweater. I’m casual cool, but I’d like to think a very stylish casual cool. I definitely put a lot of thought into my outfit even though it’s not a jacket and tie.

Stylish casual smart — and the same thing with restaurants, it comes down to quality and are you good at what you’re trying to do. You could have a casual-ish restaurant that’s really well designed with really good, attentive service, you know, the service might be relaxed, but a good waiter is a good waiter, you know what I mean?

By the same token, I’ve been to plenty of expensive restaurants where the waiters are rude and aloof, and that’s not cool.

Do we have service pretty well down in Las Vegas?

Absolutely, and I would hope so. These waiters and waitresses, they stand to make a good living, and the better the service, the better the tip, generally, and that’s how it should be.

That raises one other question, the whole business of minimum wage in lieu of tips. In California, that has already started, and they’re saying in San Francisco that it has already caused the closing of restaurants.

It’s definitely an issue in terms of the wage rates in restaurants and attempting to transition to a no tipping policy so that the crew in the back of the house can earn a better living, one that’s more commensurate to what the waiters in the front of the house are earning. But it’s complicated. I think everyone agrees that the disparity is unfair.

The people making the food that everyone loves are underpaid, and they should be better compensated. The question is where does that money come? A lot of restaurant owners have struggled to make that work, but it only works if you have a bigger restaurant with a higher price point and loyal customers or are part of a bigger restaurant group.

For smaller, independent-run restaurants, it’s a challenge. I’m not an economist or a business guy, so I don’t have a lot of advice, but I do appreciate the challenge they’re facing.

How many people are you expecting for this 11th year of Vegas Uncork’d?

A ton! Somewhere around 2,500 to 3,000. The Grand Tasting will be huge again, and on the following afternoon, we’re doing our first Picnic at The Park, which will be pretty, with the Voltaggio brothers, Alain Ducasse and Julian Serrano. To have a picnic experience with these chefs cooking, and at a more affordable price point, will become equal to the Grand Tasting.

Our full interview with Adam about this year’s Vegas Uncork’d will be published in Friday Neon in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Here are 2017 VUBBA highlights. The full rundown of events and ticket information are at VegasUncorked.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Rao’s 10th Anniversary Dinner (Caesars Palace): Rao’s is one of the hardest tables to come by in New York. Grab a seat at Rao’s as the Rao’s family presents a menu of Rao’s classics from their new cookbook. Dinner will celebrate the 120th anniversary of its original location in New York and the 10th at Caesars. From time-honored Italian staples to classics unique to Rao’s like lemon chicken, celebrate this milestone at an Italian-American institution.

Old Homestead (Caesars): A delicious evening awaits guests at this year’s Old Homestead dinner. Greg and Marc Sherry’s event is back by popular demand, and this year they present a stellar menu of dishes and pairings featuring steak, wines and chocolate.

Mr Chow (Caesars): Celebrate the first anniversary of the only Las Vegas location of Mr Chow. Michael Chow and Maximillian Chow will lead diners through a menu featuring dishes from the original London location now celebrating its 49th anniversary.

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill (The Venetian): A three-kitchen tasting at Sugarcane Raw Bar grill’s Rum Happy Hour. While the kitchen turns out globally inspired small plates, the bar features one of the largest selections of rum on the West Coast. Executive Chef Timon Balloo will present small plates from his three-kitchen concept — raw bar, open-fire grill and traditional kitchen — with rum cocktails from all over the world.

Quickfire Happy Hour With “Top Chef Masters” Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger (Caesars): A rare opportunity to feel like a contestant on a cooking competition show. Guests will divide into teams and compete in a series of Quickfire Challenges. Mary Sue and Susan will be on hand to coach the teams and provide participants with top-notch advice before they face the panel of judges.

The World’s Best Epicurean Affair With Guy Savoy (Caesars): The Michelin chef will present a five-course epicurean affair with pairings and dishes found exclusively at his Paris location recently named “Best Restaurant in the World” from La Liste.

VIP Krug Chef’s Table: Experience exclusive like never before and be one of six at the extremely intimate chef’s table, your portal into the chef’s den. At the only Krug Chef’s Table in the U.S., guests will sip Krug Champagne and dine on a menu prepared by chef Guy in front of them. One table is available for $6,000, or seats can be purchased individually for $1,000 each.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Celebrate 25 Years of Spago With Wolfgang Puck (Caesars): Hailed as the spark that ignited our city’s culinary phenomenon, 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of Spago. Join the renowned chef and restaurateur as he showcases his favorite dishes and classics for lunch.

The Hog in the Hen House Pot Belly Brunch at Yardbird (The Venetian): From the fried green tomato BLT with house-smoked pork belly to maple-glazed bacon doughnuts, this Pig Out Brunch will be hog heaven for lovers of all things bacon and pork belly. Call this the porkshank redemption!

Food Porn Cooking Demo and Luncheon With the Too Hot Tamales (Caesars): A fun-filled live cooking demonstration featuring Mary Sue and Susan as the Too Hot Tamales fix a feast for the eyes and shake up cocktails. Guests will learn the dynamic duo’s innovative recipes and cooking techniques, plus get the lowdown on how to shoot epic food porn photos. Bring your cameras or cell phones.

A Culinary Journey Around the World at Bacchanal Buffet (Caesars): Join Robin Leach of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” fame and Caesars Palace President Gary Selesner for a global culinary adventure at Bacchanal, named No. 1 buffet by USA Today. The chef team will showcase dishes from countries and cuisines chosen by Gary and Robin from their travels.

A Movers & Shakers Mixology Journey (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas): Guests will travel to four of The Cosmopolitan’s most popular bars and lounges — The Study, Vesper, Clique and Chandelier — to experience four cocktails guided by Mariena Mercer, chef mixologist of The Cosmopolitan, and four guest mixologists.

Grand Tasting (Caesars): It’s the ultimate culinary indulgence with signature dishes prepared by 50-plus chefs set against the backdrop of Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Brunch With Bobby Flay: Mesa Grill (Caesars): Demand for this event is so intense that there will be two seatings. One of America’s most beloved chefs will personally prepare and serve an array of signature brunch dishes.

Brunch at Giada: An Italian Inspired Feast (The Cromwell): Chef Giada serves brunch at her award-winning first and only namesake restaurant. Her menu highlights her California-inspired Italian cuisine. Indulge in limitless mimosas, entertainment and more with the Emmy-winning celebrity chef and The New York Times bestselling author.

Montecristo Cigar Bar — Up in Smoke (Caesars): Lovers of old-school vibe will gather at the swanky new Montecristo Cigar Bar for pairings of premier scotches, cigars and bites from Old Homestead.

Picnic in the Park (The Park: Bliss Dance Space): Enjoy a Picnic in The Park Las Vegas style. Featuring music and some of MGM Resorts’ most notable chefs including Alain Ducasse, Michael Mina, Charlie Palmer, Julian Serrano, Shawn McClain, Roy Ellamar, Akira Back and the Voltaggio brothers, Picnic in The Park will offer twists on classic picnic dishes and games.

Sweet Escape: An Evening of Buddy, Beignets, Bon Bons and Booze (The Palazzo): Buddy “Cake Boss” Valastro hosts a decadent evening to surrender to the sweet side of life featuring chefs of The Venetian and The Palazzo each preparing a take on beignets or bon bons. The poolside reception will include music, cocktails and an appearance by chef Lorena Garcia of Chica, opening at The Venetian this year.

The Ultimate Big Cake and Craft Cocktail After-Party With Buddy V (The Venetian): Celebrate the evening with an official after-party at the latest Las Vegas hotspot, The Dorsey, with a colossal cake baked by Buddy. The Dorsey is a high-design, memorable spot featuring a handcrafted cocktail menu.

Chef Gordon Ramsay & the “Hell’s Kitchen” All-Star Dinner (Caesars): Turn up the heat with an unforgettable dinner with TV star chef Gordon Ramsay and all-stars from his hit Fox competition series.

Nobu Matsuhisa’s Ultimate Teppan Experience (Caesars): The perfect event for fans of the culinary master and connoisseur. During two seatings, he’ll showcase his skills on traditional teppanyaki grills.

Then at The Beauty of Sushi With Chef Nobu, it’s a rare opportunity to hear about the philosophy of sushi making from one of the world’s foremost artisans and restaurateurs. Born in Japan, chef Nobu has used his travels to create authentic and inventive Japanese cuisine.

Transcendent Tapas & Worldly Wines With Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger (Caesars): A one-of-a-kind dining experience at the award-winning Border Grill in The Forum Shops, named Las Vegas’ Best Latin American Restaurant. The chef pioneers of modern Latin cuisine present their twist on tapas and tequilas.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Little Italy From City to Strip: Rao’s Italian Brunch With The Rao’s Family (Caesars): Wake up and feel as if you’re in Southern Italy at this daytime affair. Guests will join the Rao’s family to enjoy a seasonally inspired multicourse brunch featuring family recipes and entertainment at this traditional Italian feast.