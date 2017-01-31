Red Carpet Report: Ashley Roberts takes it off for TV, Willie Nelson’s weed, Brett Ratner, Las Rageous, NASCAR Hauler Parade

Believe it or not, but gorgeous Ashley Roberts, one of the original members of The Pussycat Dolls, is not wearing any clothes in these photos. She is covered in body paint created by Skin City owner Robin Slonina of Las Vegas.

Ashley is the host of a new NBC reality-TV series, “1st Look,” and in an episode filmed here titled “I Dare You,” she bares all for the finale. Here’s a preview of her Las Vegas exploits on YouTube:

Robin told me: “It was amazing for Ashley and all of us, and she looked incredible as a finished goddess gladiator.” She reminded me that Skin City body painting would make a sexy Valentine’s Day gift to a lucky guy from the girl of his dreams!

WILLIE’S RESERVE

Country musician, actor, author and longtime marijuana advocate Willie Nelson has launched a premium cannabis brand, Willie’s Reserve, in Las Vegas. Pre-rolled joints went on sale over the weekend in eight area medical dispensaries.

Willie, who is performing his “Vegas on My Mind” shows at The Venetian Theater on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, said in a news release: “I always knew that marijuana would be legalized but never thought it would be in my lifetime.”

His Reserve is already sold in Washington and California. Throughout his career, Willie has served as a face of responsible marijuana use while speaking in favor of legalization for medical and recreational purposes.

NEW FESTIVAL

Only 10,000 tickets will go on sale to mark the debut of Las Rageous, a two-day music festival taking over two blocks Downtown from April 21-22. Created by Live Nation, Las Rageous will feature Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Anthrax, Coheed and Cambria, Killswitch Engage, Breaking Benjamin and more on two stages.

Charlie Benante of Anthrax said: “We plan on making this first-time festival memorable,” and Amanda Moore of Live Nation said, “Bringing an annual rock festival to this city has been a dream ever since we opened Live Nation Las Vegas. Rock and metal music have a rich history here, from the bands it has fostered to its wild and loyal fans to KOMP.”

The lineup is Godsmack, Anthrax, Coheed and Cambria, Killswitch Engage, Of Mice & Men, The Devil Wears Prada and more April 21 and Avenged Sevenfold, Breaking Benjamin, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, All That Remains, Escape the Fate and more April 22.

NASCAR HAULER PARADE

Mark your calendars for the NASCAR Hauler Parade returning to shut down the Las Vegas Strip. NASCAR fans can see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way up Las Vegas Boulevard on March 9 as Las Vegas Motor Speedway kicks off 2017 NASCAR Weekend. The parade begins at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

Some 40 18-wheeled haulers under police escort are part of the parade. Peeling off at Sahara, they will convoy onto I-15 to head north to LVMS. The weekend includes NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 on March 11 and the 20th Kobalt 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on March 12.

“The Hauler Parade is one of the unique events of our NASCAR Weekend, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring it back to Las Vegas for our fans,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “It’s quite a spectacle to see all of the haulers together driving up one of the most famous streets in the world, and the parade serves notice to everyone in Las Vegas that NASCAR is in town.”

BRETT’S WHISKEY

Director Brett Ratner, known here for the amazing rooftop commercials he strong armed hotel mogul Steve Wynn to shoot for the openings of his Wynn and Encore hotels, is launching his own line of whiskey, and, as might be expected, Steve is helping him with the launch.

On Feb. 7, Steve will host a tasting experience at Sinatra at Encore for Hilhaven Lodge, a distinctive blend of straight American whiskeys.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall, in the fourth photo, attended “Absinthe” on Sunday at Caesars Palace and posed for photographs with cast members post-show. Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” attended “Absinthe” on Friday.

Ron Artest, aka Metta World Peace, of the Los Angeles Lakers, in the fifth photo, partied with five friends Sunday at a VIP table at Surrender at Encore. The group enjoyed Grey Goose cocktails and the sounds of resident DJ Chuckie.

Click here for tips on Tonight and Tomorrow in Las Vegas.