Red Carpet Report: New nightclub The Nerd? Plus, Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper, Bryce Harper, Joan Collins, pageants

A new nightclub with the initial name of The Nerd is to be opened at the Neonopolis complex Downtown at the end of March. It’s part of the theater-and-nightlife expansion plans that owner Rohit Joshi is unveiling this month at his sprawling Fremont Street property.

ROD + CYNDI

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Rod Stewart will appear Wednesday with singer Cyndi Lauper to reveal an 18-city summer duet tour to start July 6 in Florida. Except for two final dates Aug. 11 and 12 in Dallas and Houston, that’s the closest that they will get here.

It’s an all East Coast tour from Maine to Florida, plus Ohio, Michigan and Illinois. The recipients of Grammys, American Music Awards and inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have never toured together before.

Cyndi cannot claim a knighthood from The Queen of England, but Rod hasn’t won an Emmy or a Tony.

CONGRATULATIONS

The new winners of the Miss Las Vegas and Miss Clark County 2017 pageants were decided Sunday. Congratulations go to Alexis Hilts, who was voted by judges as Miss Las Vegas, and Taylor Blatchford, voted Miss Clark County.

The teen winners were Alexa Fahd (Las Vegas) and Andrea Martinez (Clark County). The four will compete against Reno, Sparks, Washoe and Carson City pageant winners before the Miss Nevada Pageant at Tropicana from June 12-16 to select winners for the Miss America Pageant.

TWINS’ REALITY

Twin sisters Emily and Haley Ferguson, who starred on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” have landed their own reality-TV show. ABC’s sister network Freeform will broadcast “The Twins: Happily Ever After?”

The knockout blonde siblings are shooting scenes for it tonight during the first night of dinner service at Andre Rochat’s new Andre’s Bistro & Bar on South Fort Apache Road in the former space of DW Bistro, now at The Gramercy.

STAR CHEFS

The culinary team at Westgate’s Edge Steakhouse and Fresco Italiano restaurants have been selected to cook at the prestigious James Beard House in New York. To celebrate the honor, they’ve created a Culinary Experience of a five-course tasting menu and wine pairing.

The chefs will serve the feast tonight, and the evening begins with appetizers and a 2007 Dom Perignon.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Actress Joan Collins (“Dynasty”) attended Britney Spears’ residency show “Britney: Piece of Me” at Axis at Planet Hollywood, where Bryce Harper of The Washington Nationals was nearby in VIP seats. The next night, Miles Teller (“Bleed for This”) and model girlfriend Keleigh Sperry watched Britney’s hit show. Joan attended the 95th birthday of Max Bryer while here and also hit gaming tables at Rampart.

Rapper Flavor Flav, singer Teddy Riley and R&B vocalist Keith Washington surprised Flamingo headliner Keith Sweat at his show “Last Forever.” Keith is at The Flamingo through Feb. 4.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and skateboarder Ryan Sheckler attended “Absinthe” at Caesars ahead of MGK’s residency launch at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell. MGK, backed by his band, took the stage alongside beautiful Drai’s dancers and wowed the crowd with hits “Young Man,” “Alpha Omega,” “Till I Die” and more.

The performance went late into the night as MGK joined his fans crowd surfing into the audience during a high-energy performance of “Wild Boy.” Ryan and MGK kept the party going into the early hours of this morning, as MGK promised, “The first of many here this year.”

