Ricky Martin looking for a play date for his twins, Valentino and Matteo

Superstar singer Ricky Martin is planning to bring his 8-year-old twin boys Valentino and Matteo with him for his upcoming Las Vegas headliner concert run and hopes that they will have playdates with Celine Dion or Jennifer Lopez’s twin children.

If not, the Puerto Rican heartthrob hopes that Britney Spears will have her two sons play host to Valentino and Matteo. Ricky, who will be here with his fiance, Jwan Yosef, told Dr. Oz that he wants to reach out to other Strip headliners to arrange playtime but wants help in doing it.

Ricky, whose hits include “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “She Bangs,” also revealed that his kids will watch him each night of the run at the new Park Theater at Monte Carlo from April 5-15 and again June 23-July 2.

BACKSTREET PARTIES

If you want to get closer to The Backstreet Boys after their upcoming headliner concerts at Axis at Planet Hollywood, then you’re in luck and will be getting it your way after the bestselling boyband’s performances on select dates.

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean and Kevin Richardson have agreed to host “Larger Than Life” parties at the neighboring Chateau Rooftop Nightclub at Paris Las Vegas on March 1, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 and again when they return in April through July.

MOVIE STAR AWARD

Actor Charlie Hunnam, who had a seven-season run on FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” and whose resume includes “Queer as Folk” in Britain, “Cold Mountain,” “Pacific Rim,” “Crimson Peak” and “Nicholas Nickleby,” will receive the Male Star of the Year Award at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement ceremony March 30 at Caesars Palace.

This spring, hunky Brit Charlie stars in the title role of “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” and as British explorer Percy Fawcett in “The Lost City of Z” who mysteriously vanished in The Amazon Rainforest in 1925.

CONGRATULATIONS!

The only Chinese restaurant in North America to be named in Forbes Travel Guide 2017 is Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas — it was awarded five stars! Chef Xian Ming Yu serves a masterful mix of Cantonese, Shanghai and Szechuan flavors. Wynn and Encore restaurants Andrea’s, Costa di Mare, Mizumi, Country Club, Sinatra, SW Steakhouse and Lakeside Grill all received four stars.

The Tower Suites at Wynn and Encore once again earned five-star awards, the 11th year for Wynn and eighth for Encore. Steve’s spas at the two hotels won five-star awards. Thanks to Steve, Las Vegas is now only one star behind New York in the greatest number of five-star restaurants. His hotel in Macau is the only resort in the world with eight five-star awards.

RADIO STAR MAYOR

For the next two weeks, our former fun-time Mayor Oscar Goodman will guest host on KBET 790 Radio for three hours daily in Wayne Allyn Root’s conservative timeslot while the latter is traveling. If you’ve always wanted the opportunity to chat with Oscar, now is your chance at 1-844-263-8232 every afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

Four of the “X Country” girls — Olivia, Devon, Jill and Chloe — decided to surprise their fellow stage comedian Ralphie May with a birthday cake after their shows at Harrah’s. They presented it in the shape of a replica of his car. Ralphie offered to take them all for a ride in his real vehicle!

SCHOOL CONCERT TELECAST

The students of all four Pinecrest Academy schools have a real afternoon treat Friday when Los 5 will perform for them. The students will film and edit the concert at all four schools simultaneously with the Chromebooks they received on a Nevada Ready 21 grant.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Comedian Andrew Dice Clay took his wife, Valerie, to dinner at T-Bones Chophouse at Red Rock Resort, and he insisted that she snap his photograph in front of T-Bones’ “dice art.”

And Sean Kingston partied with friends at Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Monday night at a VIP table while dancing along to hit after hit played by DJ Mustard.

Click here for tips on Tonight and Tomorrow in Las Vegas.