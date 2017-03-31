4 shows to see in Las Vegas this weekend

Jimmy Buffett

This weekend brings no sleep to the bottlers and distributors of Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Tequila and Landshark Lager. The man himself lands at the MGM Grand Garden at 8 p.m. Saturday, surrounded by Academy of Country Music parties and Nashville stars who co-opted his surf-’n’-suds branding. See Buffett before he turns his attention back to the May 9 debut of the “Escape to Margaritaville” musical at the La Jolla Playhouse. Tickets for Saturday’s show are $40 to $212; call 888-929-7849.

Christopher Cross

Thanks to an animated snail atop a microphone in “Sing,” youngsters may be as familiar with the 37-year-old hit “Ride Like the Wind” as you are. Christopher Cross brings it back to the Golden Nugget for an 8 p.m. show Friday. Tickets are $31.61 to $151.51; call 866-946-5336.

Dwight Yoakam

With most of Nashville parked on the Strip for Academy of Country Music Awards weekend, it kind of fits Dwight Yoakam’s career as an outsider for fans to drive down to Primm for a dose of his pure-grain honky-tonk at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Star of the Desert Arena at Buffalo Bill’s. Tickets are $31.07 to $63.77; call 702-386-7867.

Tony Orlando

Perennial showman Tony Orlando could have sung “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree” to Richard Nixon or Gerald Ford or any president since, but he saved it for Donald Trump’s inaugural ball in January. Now he’s back at his Las Vegas home, the South Point, for 7:30 p.m. shows Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $45 to $55; call 702-797-8055