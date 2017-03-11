Criss Angel show canceled Friday night

An undisclosed injury to illusionist Criss Angel forced the cancellation of his “Mindfreak Live!” show at the Luxor on Friday night, according to a sources close to the show.

The 7 p.m. show was canceled 10 minutes into the performance.

Guests at the birthday party for artist Michael Godard at Delano just south of a Luxor said they saw ambulances arrive just after the Angel incident.

The Strip headliner reportedly passed out during his double-straitjacket act, in which he hangs upside down while buckled into a harness. One unconfirmed report from the hotel, and several social media posts from those reportedly in the theater, indicated the show was halted after Angel was let down from his hoist above the audience.

Efforts to reach Angel, his reps, officials at MGM Resorts and the hotel chain’s public-relations team for comment have been unsuccessful.

Angel suffered a shoulder injury while performing a similar straitjacket routine above Times Square in New York in October 2013. He underwent surgery the following January to repair torn muscles in that shoulder, forcing a 10-week hiatus of his stage show, at the time named “Believe.”

Angel, who this week returned from vacation from the show, prides himself on his durability. Before he was sidelined with his shoulder injury, he had performed more than 2,100 shows over five years without canceling a performance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.