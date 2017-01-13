See Van Morrison, Daniel Tosh this weekend in Las Vegas

Van Morrison

Something’s not quite right here. One milestone of Van Morrison’s big 2016 was sharing the stage with Vegas legend Tom Jones. But that was at the Hollywood Bowl, not Caesars Palace, where the 71-year-old Morrison sails in for a two-night stand after a year that saw him knighted and touring behind another strong album. “Keep Me Singing,” his 36th record, continues the soulful Irish singer’s cosmic blend of folk, blues, jazz and rock. It’s a hot ticket, but face value is $56.50 to $257 for the 8 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday; call 888-929-7849.

Keith Sweat

Some singers downplay their age. Keith Sweat released “Dress to Impress” on his 55th birthday in July, proving that R&B singers just get sexier with age. Sweat parks at the Flamingo for a batch of 7:30 p.m. shows Tuesday through Thursday, and continuing through Feb. 4. Tickets are $64.31 to $245.25; call 702-777-2782.

Blood, Sweat & Tears

Sometimes a band outlasts anyone in it. A crazy number of people have played for pioneering jazz-rockers Blood, Sweat & Tears over the years. The most recognizable member of late is singer Bo Bice, who was runner-up to Carrie Underwood on “American Idol.” See them at 8 p.m. Friday at the Golden Nugget; tickets are $31.61 to $162.41 (866-946-5336).

Daniel Tosh

Just as “Tosh.0” has gone from the new thing to a durable hit on Comedy Central, Daniel Tosh marks his fifth year of showing his stand-up chops at The Mirage when he returns at 10 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $65.39 to $104.63; call 702-792-7777.

Randy Bachman

Is this like a Guess Who convention over at The Orleans? Immediately after a two-night stand by Burton Cummings comes Randy Bachman, the 73-year-old singer-guitarist from The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive. It’s fist-pumping Canadian-rock paradise at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $43.55 to $65.35; call 800-745-3000.