The D Las Vegas offers free show tickets to travelers stranded by blizzard

While a blizzard wreaks havoc on the East Coast, tourists in Las Vegas may find themselves without a way home.

To comfort weary travelers temporarily stranded in Las Vegas, The D Las Vegas is offering free show tickets to anyone unable to get a flight home.

Free shows include Defending the Caveman, Adam London’s Laughternoon and Jokesters.

Travelers must present their ticket or itinerary showing an East Coast flight with a departure date of March 13 — March 15 in order to receive one free ticket to the show (or shows) of their choice.

More than 1,500 flights in and out of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut have been canceled as the National Weather Service expects more than 2 feet of snow by Wednesday.

According to Reuters, American Airlines canceled all flights into and out of New York’s three airports and JetBlue Airways also reported significant cancellations. About 3,850 flights were canceled ahead of the blizzard.

