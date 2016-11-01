The Tanner family is back in Fuller House season 2 trailer

LOS ANGELES — Now that Halloween is over with, Netflix can get down to the business of getting its subscribers into the holiday spirit. First order: Release a holiday-themed trailer for Season 2 of “Fuller House,” the “Full House” continuation that centers on eldest Tanner daughter D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure).

In the trailer, which you can watch below, D.J. finally comes to a decision about her feelings for both hunky veterinarian Matt (John Brotherton) and old flame Steve (Scott Weinger); Tanner patriarch Danny (Bob Saget) attempts to use teen slang; and younger sister Steph (Jodie Sweetin) makes out with Jimmy Gibbler. (Yes, Kimmy has a little brother, and of course his name is Jimmy.)

There’s also a cameo appearance by ’80s boyband New Kids On The Block. nbsp;

Netflix ordered a second helping of “Fuller House” just days after the first season premiered on the streaming service. The first season reintroduced the Tanners to anyone who might not have watched the original ABC sitcom created by Jeff Franklin: Now-widowed D.J. Tanner-Fuller lets her sister Steph and best friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber) move in with her to help raise her three young sons. Dad Danny and uncles Joey (Dave Coulier) and Jesse (John Stamos) stop by, along with other familiar faces.

Al 13 episodes of Season 2 of “Fuller House” will premiere Dec. 9 on Netflix.