This week’s 5 best bets for Vegas entertainment

Kellie Pickler

Kellie Pickler recently announced a syndicated daytime talk show venture with Faith Hill. Hard to say if, like Trisha Yearwood’s lifestyle empire, it will make singing into a hobby for Pickler. Or, looking to the other side of the “American Idol” judges table, create more demand, a la Keith Urban. For now, you can see Pickler at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Henderson Pavilion. Tickets are $40 to $75; call 702-267-4849.

America

So far they haven’t changed their name to ’Murica. If any group can unite us instead of divide us, it’s America, British soft-rockers Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley. With great songs such as “Tin Man” and “Sister Golden Hair,” a brighter future awaits at 8 p.m. Friday at the Golden Nugget. Tickets are $42.51 to $216.91; call 866-946-5336.

Asia featuring John Payne

Las Vegans know more about the “other Asia” than some ’80s-rock fans. When the original Asia members rekindled “The Heat of the Moment,” they left no work for John Payne, who had kept the band name alive in the in-between years. Payne moved to Henderson and launched “Raiding the Rock Vault.” Now he brings home his take on Asia classics (and some originals) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Station in Henderson. Tickets are $37.06 to $58.86; call 800-745-3000.

Richard Cheese

Most movie critics found this apt: tongue-in-cheek lounge lizard Richard Cheese being heard in a background party scene of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” After all, the movie was, well, you know, pretty cheesy. But Cheese stands outside of pop culture, giving a timeless ’60s sheen to all sorts of heavy metal and gangsta rap anthems. He’s back at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. Tickets are $42.51 to $69.76; call 800-745-3000.

Tim Allen

We would tell you to set your DVR for “Last Man Standing” if you plan to see Tim Allen live Friday, but does anyone really do that? Between “Last Man,” “Home Improvement” and the “Toy Story” movies (the fourth is due in 2019), can you ever flip channels and not find Allen somewhere? Allen himself does stand-up at The Mirage at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $65.39 to $87.19; call 702-792-7777.