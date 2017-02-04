This week’s 5 best bets for Vegas entertainment

Ali Wong

Super Bowl weekends of old would bring us the macho-guy comedy of Artie Lange or Andrew Dice Clay. This year offers the new perspective of Ali Wong. The costar of ABC’s “American Housewife” did her Netflix stand-up special “Baby Cobra” when she was seven months pregnant. See her at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Ka Theatre at the MGM Grand. Tickets are $58.99 to $97.14; call 888-929-7849.

Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz

Could any Dana Carvey impression of Donald Trump live up to his defining take on George H.W. Bush? Find out when Carvey and former “Saturday Night Live” player Jon Lovitz bring their team-up back to The Foundry, performing separately and together, at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $49 to $89; call 800-745-3000.

Sinbad

On Twitter, Sinbad invites fans to visit The Orleans this weekend and “talk football, life and dumb stuff.” He seems to be a Falcons fan, but more of his tweets are concerned with current events. See him at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $43.55 to $76.25; call 800-745-3000.

Tommy James and the Shondells

With Billy Idol also spending more time on the Strip, we will have to award joint custody of “Mony Mony” to him and Tommy James. But it might surprise you that the two are less than 10 years apart: Idol is 61 and James is 69. James and his Shondells bring hits such as “Crimson and Clover” and “I Think We’re Alone Now” to the Golden Nugget at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $42.51 to $195.11; call 866-946-5336.

Richard Cheese and Lounge Against the Machine

Chill out the night before the big game with rap and metal anthems run through the lounge machine and processed into finger-snappin’ cocktail tunes. Like an animal-print jacket, the joke never gets out of date in the hands of Richard Cheese. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at Red Rock Resort. Tickets are $42.51 to $86.11; call 800-745-3000.